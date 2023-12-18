Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Dunki': Shah Rukh Khan calls Vicky Kaushal 'finest actor,' says THIS about director Rajkumar Hirani

    During a promotional gathering for his forthcoming film 'Dunki,' Shah Rukh Khan lavished praise on both his co-actor, Vicky Kaushal, and the film's director, Rajkumar Hirani.

    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 11:35 AM IST

    Vicky Kaushal has been riding high on the success of his recent film, "Sam Bahadur." The acclaimed actor is now poised for his next significant venture, teaming up with Shah Rukh Khan in the much-anticipated "Dunki," directed by the illustrious Rajkumar Hirani. Notably, "Dunki" marks Hirani's eighth directorial endeavor, with his previous work being the critically acclaimed "Sanju," featuring Ranbir Kapoor. Notably, Hiran and Khan are collaborating for the first time ever for 'Dunki'

    At a recent promotional event for the film in Dubai, Shah Rukh Khan showered accolades upon Vicky Kaushal and director Rajkumar Hirani, setting the stage for heightened anticipation surrounding the film. 

    When the event's host inquired about a specific aspect of Vicky Kaushal, he said, "Vicky Kaushal is a great friend. I personally feel he’s one of the finest actors I’ve worked with. Jab Dunki main aap Vicky Kaushal ko dekhenge toh aapko bohot pyaar aayega unpar. He’s really done very very well and I got to learn a lot from him."

    Shah Rukh Khan also showered praises on director Rajkumar Hirani saying, "He’s the best director in the country. We all respect him, love him and need to give the love back because he gives us so much love through his cinemas."

     

     

    Scheduled for release on December 21, "Dunki" boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including talents like Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani. The narrative unfolds the tale of four friends originating from a village in Punjab, united by a shared aspiration to journey to England. Despite lacking visas and tickets, their fortunes take a turn when a soldier pledges to aid them in realizing their dream destination. In this cinematic venture, Shah Rukh Khan steps into the character of Hardayal Singh Dhillon. 

    ALSO READ: 'Dunki' REVIEW: Will Shah Rukh Khan's last film of 2023 be a hit like Jawan and Pathaan? Read this

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
