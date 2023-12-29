Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Dunki' Box-Office collection Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan starrer mints Rs. 305 Crore worldwide; Read on

    'Dunki' starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, crosses Rs 300 crore globally on Day 8. Despite a single-digit day at Rs 9 crore, the film eyes Rs 200 crore in India during its second weekend

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 29, 2023, 3:33 PM IST

    Dunki, the latest film featuring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, has successfully crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in global box office collections by its eighth day of release. Despite experiencing a dip in performance with a single-day collection of Rs 9 crore in India on its eighth day, industry experts predict a surge in numbers over the upcoming weekend.

    The film had an impressive opening, garnering nearly Rs 30 crore on its first day. However, comparisons were drawn with Shah Rukh Khan's previous blockbusters, 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan,' which earned Rs 57 crore and Rs 75 crore on their opening days, respectively. Despite a comparatively smaller opening, 'Dunki' has accumulated Rs 161 crore nett in India, and it is anticipated to comfortably surpass the Rs 200 crore mark during its second weekend.

    On Thursday, 'Dunki' recorded an overall occupancy rate of 14.36 percent. In Mumbai, the film had 647 shows with an 18.50 percent occupancy, while in the Delhi-NCR region, it had around 875 shows with a 12.50 percent occupancy. The film faces competition from Prabhas' 'Salaar,' which recently crossed the Rs 500 crore mark globally, including an impressive Rs 100 crore in the Hindi market alone.

    ALSO READ: 'Dunki': Shah Rukh Khan-Vicky Kaushal's film nears Rs 300-crore mark globally

    'Dunki' boasts a star-studded cast including Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani from a script co-written with Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon, the film continues to capture audience attention despite its recent drop in daily collections.

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2023, 3:33 PM IST
