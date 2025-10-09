Dumbledore First Look: Photos of John Lithgow as Dumbledore from HBO's new Harry Potter series have gone viral, making fans both excited and intrigued by the beach shoot.

HBO's next Harry Potter series has sparked speculation after photographs of actor John Lithgow dressed as Professor Albus Dumbledore surfaced online. The legendary actor was seen filming on a beach in Cornwall, England, donning Dumbledore's distinctive long robes and flowing beard. The series, set to air in 2027, is HBO's grandiose reimagining of J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World tale.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The leaked photos quickly surfaced on Reddit, shared by user u/i-tiresias with the title, "Dumbledore (John Lithgow) spotted on a beach in Cornwall, England, filming for the new Harry Potter series."

Fans React to Leaked Set Photos.

The image quickly went viral, with Potter fans speculating on which scene was being filmed. One fan asked, "What scene does Dumbledore have on the beach?" The only one I can think of is the HBP coastal cave, but it comes much later in the series."

A other person laughed: "Is this the scene where Dumbledore becomes the Bay Harbour Butcher?"

Fans couldn't help but notice Lithgow's towering figure. A reader posted, "The 2nd picture looks like they have him on a really long leash, like they're letting him play in the sea for a little bit as a treat." Another person commented, "He looks massive in that second picture," while others questioned whether the unusual camera perspective made him appear larger than normal.

About HBO's Harry Potter series

According to Metro and Screen Rant, Lithgow was not simply walking down the beach; he was rehearsing lines from cue cards. The program is reportedly set to span seven seasons, covering each book in J.K. Rowling's series.

Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, and Nick Frost join Lithgow, while newcomers Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout play Harry, Hermione, and Ron, respectively.

Despite the current uproar over J.K. Rowling's views on gender identification, HBO and Warner Bros. are moving forward with production. Some Reddit users had mixed reactions, with one saying, "It's a shame that my love for John Lithgow could never outweigh my loathing for JKR."

A other person laughed: "Is this the scene where Dumbledore becomes the Bay Harbour Butcher?"

Fans couldn't help but notice Lithgow's towering figure. A reader posted, "The 2nd picture looks like they have him on a really long leash, like they're letting him play in the sea for a little bit as a treat." Another person commented, "He looks massive in that second picture," while others questioned whether the unusual camera perspective made him appear larger than normal.

About HBO's Harry Potter series

According to Metro and Screen Rant, Lithgow was not simply walking down the beach; he was rehearsing lines from cue cards. The program is reportedly set to span seven seasons, covering each book in J.K. Rowling's series.

Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, and Nick Frost join Lithgow, while newcomers Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout play Harry, Hermione, and Ron, respectively.

Despite the current uproar over J.K. Rowling's views on gender identification, HBO and Warner Bros. are moving forward with production. Some Reddit users had mixed reactions, with one saying, "It's a shame that my love for John Lithgow could never outweigh my loathing for JKR."