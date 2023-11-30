Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Prithviraj Sukumaran's film Aadujeevitham to release on THIS date

    The most-awaited and long-pending film of Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham finally got its release date. The movie is directed by Benyamin.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 4:06 PM IST

    The most-awaited and long-pending film of Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham is releasing on 10 April 2024. The makers of the movie shared the post on their social media by stating " The greatest survival adventure. An unbelievably true story. Witness the extraordinary unravel!

     

    The movie is directed by Benyamin. The movie will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. The movie is based on the real-life story of a young man who migrates from Kerala to live abroad. The teaser of the movie was released on April 7, 2023. The three-minute teaser, which has amazing graphics, introduces the spectator to Najeeb (Prithviraj), a Keralite migrant laborer who left his family and village to find employment. However, to survive, he is forced to herd goats in the Saudi Arabian desert. In his journey for escape, he is joined by Jean-Louis Ibrahim. 

    The filming of Aadujeevitham began in March 2018 and was completed in July of this year. In the film, Amala Paul plays the female protagonist opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran. AR Rahman wrote the songs and original score. The director of photography is KU Mohanan. Sreekar Prasad did the editing.

    Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie 'Salaar - The Ceasefire'. "Salaar" will be a multilingual release, hitting screens in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film is expected to transport viewers back to the 1980s and immerse them in a gripping narrative set against the backdrop of the limestone mafia.

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2023, 4:06 PM IST
