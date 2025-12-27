Drishyam 3 faces controversy as producer Kumar Mangat Pathak accuses Akshaye Khanna of backing out just 10 days before the shoot. Jaideep Ahlawat replaces him as legal action follows, sparking debate on stardom and professionalism.

The much-anticipated Drishyam 3 has landed in controversy even before cameras roll. Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak has openly criticised actor Akshaye Khanna, confirming his sudden exit from the project just days before filming was set to begin. The explosive remarks have reignited conversations around star power, professionalism, and accountability in Bollywood.

Producer Breaks Silence on Last-Minute Exit

Speaking candidly, Kumar Mangat Pathak revealed that Akshaye Khanna had not only agreed to be part of Drishyam 3 but was deeply impressed by the script. According to the producer, the actor praised the story as “₹500-crore worthy,” hugged the creative team, signed the contract, and even accepted an advance payment. Costumes were designed, schedules locked, and preparations were in full swing.

However, the situation reportedly took a dramatic turn just 10 days before the shoot, when Akshaye allegedly refused to proceed with the film. The abrupt decision, Pathak claims, caused significant financial losses and disrupted the production timeline, forcing the makers to scramble for a replacement.

‘Success Has Gone to His Head,’ Says Pathak

In a scathing statement, Pathak questioned Akshaye Khanna’s perception of stardom. He pointed out that Drishyam remains firmly led by Ajay Devgn, while Akshaye has mostly featured in multistarrer films like Dhurandhar and Chhaava. The producer alleged that actors sometimes mistake a film’s collective success for individual superstardom, suggesting that Akshaye’s recent box-office run may have influenced his decision-making.

Pathak also dismissed claims that Dhurandhar worked solely because of Akshaye, stressing that multiple factors contribute to a film’s success.

Jaideep Ahlawat Steps In, Legal Action Follows

Following Akshaye’s exit, the makers brought in Jaideep Ahlawat to play a revised version of the role. Pathak praised Ahlawat as both a “better actor and a better human being,” expressing confidence in the new casting choice.

Meanwhile, the producer confirmed that legal action has been initiated, with a formal notice sent to Akshaye Khanna. As of now, no response has been received from the actor’s side.

As Drishyam 3 moves forward amid the noise, the episode stands as a stark reminder that in Bollywood, talent may open doors—but professionalism keeps them open.