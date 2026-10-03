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Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna: Moving In Together? Couple Books Luxury Villa Near Shamshabad
Rumours say Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are shifting to a new house. The popular couple reportedly booked a luxury villa near the Shamshabad airport.
Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Buy Luxury Villa
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna currently live in Vijay's massive Jubilee Hills bungalow in Hyderabad. Vijay shares this house with his parents. He bought and designed this property after his movie Arjun Reddy became a huge hit. Fresh reports now suggest the couple wants to move near the Shamshabad airport after their wedding.
Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Buy Luxury Villa
Vijay and Rashmika reportedly booked a villa in a premium luxury project around Shamshabad. The property covers almost 1000 square yards. It features a spacious backyard and a private swimming pool. The project sits surrounded by hills and includes special attractions like an artificial waterfall and flowing water canals.
Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Buy Luxury Villa
This luxury villa costs over Rs 12 crore. The builders designed the project with a significant distance between the villas. This layout gives maximum privacy to the residents. Rumours about Vijay and Rashmika buying this property are already doing the rounds. However, neither Vijay Deverakonda nor Rashmika Mandanna has released an official statement yet.
Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Buy Luxury Villa
News about Vijay and Rashmika's new property has sparked massive discussions on social media. Fans are showing great interest in the couple's plans to move into a new house after marriage. We must treat the villa purchase and its price details as mere buzz right now. We cannot confirm anything until the actors make an official announcement.
Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Buy Luxury Villa
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are currently waiting for the release of their upcoming movie Ranabaali. Rahul Sankrityan directed this film, and it hits the theatres on October 16. Fans are super excited because this marks the couple's first movie together after their marriage.
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