Sajid Nadiadwala’s son, Sufyan, is trending online for his striking resemblance to a young Salman Khan. He was recently spotted in Mumbai, sparking social media reactions comparing him to the superstar’s 90s look. The star kid even met Salman Khan.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s son Sufyan Nadiadwala seems to be the latest star kid to catch the internet’s attention, and this time it is his uncanny resemblance to Salman Khan that has social media talking. Sufiyan was recently spotted in Mumbai with his parents, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala and Warda Khan Nadiadwala, and fans were quick to point out how much he reminded them of Salman from his younger days.

Internet Reacts to '90s Salman Khan' Lookalike

Sufyan was seen attending the Mumbai screening of ‘Prem Keetanu’ with his father and mother. He also met Salman Khan at the entrance, making the encounter all the more interesting for those who have been following the comparisons between the two.

The resemblance is not exactly new. Sufyan had first caught attention for his Salman-like appearance in April 2026, with pictures prompting comparisons to the superstar’s 1990s look. His latest appearance has once again brought those reactions back on social media.

Soon after his pictures surfaced, users began flooding comment sections with comparisons to Salman’s younger days. One user called him “the younger version” of Salman Khan, while another simply summed up the resemblance with the comment, “90s Salman Khan.” His physique also became a talking point among social media users, with one viral reaction going a step further and joking that he “looks more Salman Khan than bhai himself.”

Who is Sufyan Nadiadwala?

While the comparisons have certainly got people curious about Sufyan, there is no indication yet that he plans to follow his family into Bollywood. Sufyan is the younger son of Sajid Nadiadwala and his wife, Warda Khan Nadiadwala. Sajid is one of Bollywood’s prominent producers and has backed several successful films over the years. Meanwhile, Salman is currently busy hosting the 20th edition of the reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’. This year, the show follows the theme of ‘Tatasthu’, under which contestants have two lives. (ANI)