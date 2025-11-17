Country superstar Dolly Parton accepted her first-ever Oscar, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, in a video message at the 2025 Governors Awards, calling the honour a 'blessing of a lifetime' and a reminder of artists' responsibilities.

Music icon Dolly Parton said she has been "blessed more than I ever dreamed possible" as she received an Honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards, celebrating her decades-long contribution to entertainment and philanthropy, according to People.

A 'Blessing of a Lifetime'

The country superstar accepted the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in a video message at the 2025 Governors Awards. The win marks the first Oscar for Parton, who has twice been nominated for Best Original Song. As she accepted the award in a video from her home in Nashville, Parton called it a "great honour" and "blessing of a lifetime."

"I grew up in a house with 12 kids,' Parton said as she held her Oscar statuette. "Now, that alone teaches you how important sharing is. Don't get me wrong, we didn't have that much to share. But my mom and daddy showed me by example that the more you give, the more blessings come your way," as quoted by People.

Accepting the honour, the legendary singer thanked the Academy and said the recognition was a reminder of the responsibility artists carry. "I've tried my whole life to live by their example, and I've been blessed more than I ever dreamed possible. Like this award, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences," she added.

"It's an honour just to be considered. I don't take this kind of thing lightly," Parton continued. "It makes me want to dream up new ways to help lift people up. Isn't that what we're supposed to be here for? So from my heart to yours, I truly thank you."

Other Honorees at the Ceremony

Parton's Oscar statuette was presented at the Academy's 16th Governors Awards event, which took place at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Debbie Allen, Tom Cruise, and Wynn Thomas also received Academy Honorary Awards at the ceremony, according to the outlet.

A Legacy of Music and Philanthropy

Often hailed as the "Queen of Country," Parton has won multiple Grammy Awards, written timeless hits such as "Jolene" and "I Will Always Love You," and built a far-reaching legacy through her charitable work, including her Imagination Library initiative, which has donated millions of free books to children worldwide. The honour adds to a long list of accolades for Parton, who continues to record music, write books and contribute to social causes.

Personal Reflections and Sacrifices

"You know, I have just been going so fast my whole life," she said. "And I just start thinking, 'How in the world did I even have a life? How did I even get it done?' I really realised, while putting this book together, just how much I had sacrificed in my life. I never had children, so at least I didn't have a guilty feeling. I'm thankful that I got to see my dreams come true."

The "9 to 5" singer also shared insight into her private world, revealing that she starts her days at 3 a.m. and always wears heels in the house, according to People.