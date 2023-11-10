Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Do you know Shah Rukh Khan has 5th degree black belt in taekwondo?

    Back in 2009, Shah Rukh Khan was honored belt in taekwondo as well as the designation of Honorary Ambassador for Culture and Tourism by the South Korean government.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 10, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan, often termed the 'King of Bollywood', is loved for his romantic roles in films. Apart from him being the romance king, do you know he owns a black belt in taekwondo? Surprised? Yes, back in 2009, SRK was honored belt in taekwondo as well as the designation of Honorary Ambassador for Culture and Tourism by the South Korean government. The actor has been awarded the 5th-degree black belt in taekwondo.

    Shah Rukh Khan's black belt

    The 58-year-old's close friend had revealed long back that, "Shah Rukh received an honorary Black Belt in Taekwondo. He will also serve as an ambassador for Korean culture and tourism. SRK is overjoyed and humbled that he will be the winner of such a distinguished award."

    Highest belt in taekwondo

    Taekwondo's highest-degree black belt is often a 9th or 10th-degree black belt, known as a Grand Master or Kwan Jang Nim. A Taekwondo Grand Master is a highly recognized and accomplished martial artist who has attained the highest rank in Taekwondo.

    Also read: Elvish Yadav's video with snakes wrapped around his neck goes viral, singer Fazilpuria clarifies

    Actors with Taekwondo black belt

    Apart from SRK, South actor Mohanlal also has a Taekwondo black belt which he also got from the World Taekwondo headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, in 2012. The actor became the third Indian and the first South Indian superstar to attain this feat. Mizoram Chief Minister, Lal Thanhawla also was given the black belt in 2012. 

    Professional front

    On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in 'Dunki' which is a comedy-drama film about an illegal immigration tactic. The film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani who co-wrote the screenplay with Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. The film will be released on December 22, 2023. 

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2023, 12:49 PM IST
