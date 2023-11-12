Diwali 2023: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra distribute sweets to paparazzi [WATCH]

Diwali, the festival of lights is celebrated with much fervour by everyone. Bollywood's gliteratti is never nehind when it comes to celebrating Diwali. Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty last night held a grand Diwali bash, that set the stage for warmth and celebration in the tinsel-town.

The Diwali soiree, hosted at the residence of Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra on November 11, became the epicenter of B-town's elite. The crème de la crème of Bollywood gathered to partake in the opulent celebration. Shilpa, radiating elegance in a mesmerizing maroon velvet lehenga set, was complemented by Raj's dapper presence in a beige and red traditional ensemble. The couple, accompanied by their son Viaan Raj Kundra and Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty, stepped outside to treat the waiting paparazzi with delightful Diwali sweets.

In a heartwarming gesture, Shilpa and Raj not only shared the festive joy with their industry peers but also extended their warmth to the media. The family distributed sweets to the paparazzi stationed outside their home, creating a delightful moment captured by onlookers. Additionally, they went the extra mile by presenting thoughtful gift packs to each member of the media, adding a dash of sweetness to the Diwali festivities.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared another heartwarming moment on her Instagram, offering her followers a glimpse into a special mother-daughter bonding session. In the video, Shilpa engages in the timeless tradition of creating a rangoli with her adorable daughter, Samisha. Guiding Samisha through the process, they craft a beautiful rangoli design, focusing on the sacred symbol of OM. The joy of this teaching moment radiates as Samisha swiftly grasps the art, and the video concludes with the little one extending her charming wishes for an early Happy Diwali.

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently showcased her versatility in the 2022 action-comedy film "Nikamma," directed by Sabbir Khan. The movie revolves around a lazy slacker compelled to join forces with his diligent sister-in-law to confront a common adversary. Shilpa also features in the recently released "Sukhee," where she portrays a Punjabi housewife on a Delhi-bound reunion trip. In her upcoming project, the actress is set to join Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force, promising audiences another compelling performance.

