Actor Dishani Chakraborty, daughter of Mithun Chakraborty, announced her engagement to boyfriend Myles Mantzaris. The couple shared photos from the scenic proposal which took place on a cliffside overlooking the sea in Malibu, California.

Actor Dishani Chakraborty, daughter of veteran star Mithun Chakraborty, has announced her engagement to long time boyfriend Myles Mantzaris, sharing the joyful news with fans through a heartfelt Instagram post.

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Dishani revealed the engagement in a joint post with her boyfriend-turned-fiance, Myles Mantzaris, on her Instagram. The couple shared a series of photographs from the proposal, which took place against the scenic backdrop of Malibu, California.

A Picturesque Proposal

The images captured an intimate and beautifully planned proposal overlooking the sea. In one of the photographs, Mantzaris is seen going down on one knee as he proposes to Dishani on a cliffside location.

The proposal area was decorated with a black-and-white carpet, candles, flowers and picnic-style arrangements, creating a picturesque setting for the milestone moment.

Other photographs show the newly engaged couple celebrating together, with Dishani proudly displaying her engagement ring. The collection also includes moments of Mantzaris kissing her on the forehead and the couple sharing a kiss with the ocean stretching out behind them.

Family and Friends React

Accompanying the post, Dishani wrote, "06.12.2026. The easiest forever I've ever known." The announcement quickly drew warm reactions from family members, friends and followers.

Dishani's brothers Mimoh Chakraborty, and Namashi Chakraborty were among the first to respond. Mimoh reacted with heart emojis, while Namashi wrote, "Love you both".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dishani Chakraborty (@dishanichakraborty)

Actor Abhimanyu Dassani, son of Bhagyashree, also congratulated the couple in the comments section.

Who is Myles Mantzaris?

Myles Mantzaris works as a Steadicam operator and colourist, according to his Instagram profile. He regularly shares professional updates and behind-the-scenes glimpses of his work on social media.

(ANI)