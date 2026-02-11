Music producer Diplo confirmed a collaboration with BTS on their new album 'Arirang', calling it the 'craziest album ever'. He praised the group's creativity and Jungkook's 'perfect voice', calling the upcoming project a career highlight.

Music producer and DJ Diplo has confirmed an upcoming collaboration with global K-pop sensation BTS, calling their new album 'Arirang' "the craziest album ever" and praising member Jungkook's "perfect voice," according to people.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to TMZ, the 47-year-old producer shared his excitement about working with the seven-member South Korean group. "The album's been crazy," Diplo said of 'Arirang', BTS' fifth studio album, which is set to release on March 20. "I think it's the biggest pre-sale of all time, and they're the biggest band in the world." The group comprises Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

'An Honour to Collaborate'

Diplo said he feels "lucky" to collaborate with them, adding that in his 30-year career, it is an honour "to have them trust me and do some awesome music," according to people. He described the upcoming project as something that will "shock the world" and be "the biggest thing I've ever done."

'They're the Real Deal'

Opening up about their studio sessions, Diplo praised the group's creativity and hands-on involvement. "They're so hands-on. They're so creative. I can't believe it. Like, Jungkook, no auto-tune, perfect voice. Funny as hell," he said of the 28-year-old singer. "They rap, they do everything. They're like the real deal," he added.

Diplo Defends Group's Maturity

Addressing critics who may view K-pop as a genre aimed at younger audiences, Diplo defended the group's maturity and experience. "Those are grown men. They're like, in their 30s. They've been in the Army. They've lived life. Those are real dudes. And they dance better than any of us," he said, also joking that "they smell really good," according to people.

'Arirang' Marks BTS's Group Reunion

'Arirang' will mark BTS' first group album in nearly four years, following their 2022 hiatus to complete South Korea's mandatory military service. While individual members released solo projects during that time, the band confirmed their reunion in a July 1 livestream last year, according to people.

"Since it will be a group album, it will reflect each member's thoughts and ideas. We're approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started," the group said at the time, also announcing plans for a tour following the album's release.

BTS' last album, the anthology Proof, was released in June 2022. 'Arirang' is set to arrive on March 20, with two behind-the-scenes Netflix specials scheduled to premiere the same week, according to people.