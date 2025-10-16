Diljit Dosanjh's latest track Kufar features Manushi Chhillar in a bold, glamorous avatar. Their sizzling chemistry, stunning visuals, and infectious rhythm make it a standout hit, captivating global audiences instantly.

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has unveiled his much-anticipated collaboration for his latest track 'Kufar', featuring Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, setting the internet abuzz with their fiery on-screen chemistry.

A single from Diljit's album 'Aura', the song elevates the duo's individual star power into a captivating musical experience. Manushi's bold and glamorous avatar, paired with Diljit's trademark charm and global appeal, makes 'Kufar' a visually striking production that bridges cultures and captivates audiences across borders.

Further, what shines brighter is their electric chemistry and an infectious energy.

From the sultry, dimly lit vintage settings to Manushi shaking a leg and upping the oomph factor like never before, the song showcases the pair's magnetic screen presence, with every frame feeling carefully crafted yet spontaneous. Manushi commands attention with her bold looks in what we can call her most glamorous avatar yet, while Diljit brings his signature charisma and global star power.

While 'Kufar' adds another gem to Diljit's illustrious discography, the track also highlights Manushi's artistic evolution as she continues to take bold creative strides beyond acting and modelling. Her screen presence in the video underscores a newfound confidence and versatility.



The song has quickly gained traction online, with fans praising the sizzling chemistry between the two stars, the rich cinematography, and the infectious rhythm that blends contemporary beats with Diljit's soulful Punjabi essence.

The lyrics of 'Kufar' are penned by Raj Ranjodh, with production and mastering by Sean. The music video is now streaming on YouTube, where it has drawn millions of views within hours of release. (ANI)

