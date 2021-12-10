Dilip Kumar birth anniversary: Saira Banu writes an emotional letter ahead of his 99th birth anniversary

A void was left in the hearts of the millions of people which will never be filled again when Dilip Kumar breathed his last in July this year. Had the evergreen star been alive today, he would have celebrated his 99th birthday. His wife, Saira Banu has written a heart-warming letter ahead of the late actor’s 99th anniversary.

In the letter, she writes about the birth of his “Jaan, Yousouf Saheb”, who was born on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar (now in Pakistan) to Ayesha Begum and Mohammad Sarvar Khan. He was the fourth child of his parents, she writes.

Saira Banu said that Dilip Kumar was always happy to have been born in an undivided India. He was brought up in a large family which respected the elders, cared for the youngers and women, and always had trust in each other.

ALSO READ: Late Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu is battling depression, also diagnosed with cardiac problem

She says that Dilip Kumar always considered himself to be a simple man who has a family and a challenging job. He never considered himself to be a celluloid God, that superstars may sometimes believe themselves to be. Saira Banu recalled how Dilip Kumar always went out shopping with her on festivals and birthdays and would always savour bhel puri from small stalls without any hesitation.

It was a couple of months ago when Saira Banu was alone for the first time on the occasion of their wedding anniversary. However, she says that she is not alone and has Dilip Kumar with her in thoughts, gently holding her hand and conveying his feelings without words. While concluding the letter, she wished a happy 99th birthday to her “Jaan”, as she would always address Dilip Kumar. Dilip Kumar breathed his last on July 7, this year, at Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital. Saira Banu’s words after his death – “Jann nikal gai meri” continues to ache the hearts of many.

ALSO READ: Dilip Kumar once said, Naseeruddin Shah, 'people from good families should not try to become actors'