  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dilip Kumar birth anniversary: Saira Banu writes an emotional letter ahead of his 99th birth anniversary

    Ahead of the 99th birth anniversary of evergreen actor Dilip Kumar on Saturday, his wife, Saira Banu, wrote a letter for her “Jaan”.

    Dilip Kumar birth anniversary: Saira Banu writes an emotional letter ahead of his 99th birth anniversary drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 10, 2021, 4:05 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    A void was left in the hearts of the millions of people which will never be filled again when Dilip Kumar breathed his last in July this year. Had the evergreen star been alive today, he would have celebrated his 99th birthday. His wife, Saira Banu has written a heart-warming letter ahead of the late actor’s 99th anniversary.

    In the letter, she writes about the birth of his “Jaan, Yousouf Saheb”, who was born on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar (now in Pakistan) to Ayesha Begum and Mohammad Sarvar Khan. He was the fourth child of his parents, she writes.

    Saira Banu said that Dilip Kumar was always happy to have been born in an undivided India. He was brought up in a large family which respected the elders, cared for the youngers and women, and always had trust in each other.

    ALSO READ: Late Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu is battling depression, also diagnosed with cardiac problem

    She says that Dilip Kumar always considered himself to be a simple man who has a family and a challenging job. He never considered himself to be a celluloid God, that superstars may sometimes believe themselves to be. Saira Banu recalled how Dilip Kumar always went out shopping with her on festivals and birthdays and would always savour bhel puri from small stalls without any hesitation.

    It was a couple of months ago when Saira Banu was alone for the first time on the occasion of their wedding anniversary. However, she says that she is not alone and has Dilip Kumar with her in thoughts, gently holding her hand and conveying his feelings without words. While concluding the letter, she wished a happy 99th birthday to her “Jaan”, as she would always address Dilip Kumar. Dilip Kumar breathed his last on July 7, this year, at Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital. Saira Banu’s words after his death – “Jann nikal gai meri” continues to ache the hearts of many.

    ALSO READ: Dilip Kumar once said, Naseeruddin Shah, 'people from good families should not try to become actors'

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2021, 4:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Disha Patani shows off her HOT figure in mirror selfie; check out those abs and legs RCB

    Disha Patani shows off her HOT figure in mirror selfie; check out those abs and legs

    Pete Davidson, Miley Cyrus have something in common; do you know what is it? Find out here DRB

    Pete Davidson, Miley Cyrus have something in common; do you know what is it? Find out here

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Newlyweds depart for Mumbai in a chopper drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Newlyweds depart for Mumbai in a chopper

    Will Jacqueline Fernandez join Salman Khan in Riyadh for Da-Bangg Tour? Here's what Khan said RCB

    Will Jacqueline Fernandez join Salman Khan in Riyadh for Da-Bangg Tour? Here's what Khan said

    The Lord of the Rings: Gollum trailer gets a precious moment at The Game Awards 2021 drb

    The Lord of the Rings: Gollum trailer bags a special moment at The Game Awards 2021

    Recent Stories

    Indian Covid vaccination certificate recognised by 108 countries for travel: Govt-dnm

    Indian Covid vaccination certificate recognised by 108 countries for travel: Govt

    Microsoft Robinhood and more willing to recruit 900 Better dot com employees who were fired gcw

    Microsoft, Robinhood and more willing to recruit 900 Better.com employees who were fired

    Disha Patani shows off her HOT figure in mirror selfie; check out those abs and legs RCB

    Disha Patani shows off her HOT figure in mirror selfie; check out those abs and legs

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Gabba Test: English fan proposes to Aussie girl; here's what happened (WATCH)-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: English fan proposes to Aussie girl; here's what happened (WATCH)

    Amul pays tribute CDS General Bipin Rawat says Har sainik ke yaar thhe woh netizens react gcw

    Amul pays tribute CDS General Bipin Rawat, says 'Har sainik ke yaar thhe woh...'; netizens react

    Recent Videos

    A school teacher's tribute in blood for General Bipin Rawat

    A school teacher's tribute in blood for General Bipin Rawat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 23): Mumbai City survives Jamshedpur FC test to win 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 23): Mumbai City survives Jamshedpur FC test to win 4-2

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: We want impact from every player that comes off the bench - Des Buckingham on Mumbai City's win over Jamshedpur FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: We want impact from every player that comes off the bench - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    New Zealand to ban cigarettes for next generation in bid to outlaw smoking by 2025

    New Zealand to ban cigarettes for next generation in bid to outlaw smoking by 2025

    Video Icon
    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath-ycb

    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath

    Video Icon