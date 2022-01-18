  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dileep moves Kerala HC to ban media from publishing details of actress assault trial

    Malayalam actor Dileep, an accused in the 2017 case relating to the assault of an actress, has moved the Kerala High Court seeking to gag media from reporting on the trial of the case

    Dileep moves Kerala HC to ban media from publishing details of actress assault trial RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 18, 2022, 12:05 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Mollywood star Dileep, who is accused of allegedly plotting the abduction and assault of an actress and also planning to eliminate the police officers who investigated the case, approached the Kerala High court seeking a ban on media coverage. Yes, Dileep has reportedly sought orders to restrain media from reporting on the trial of the case till the final verdict is pronounced.

    Dileep has also requested the Kerala High Court to direct the media to stay away from publishing details of the case. According to reports, the actor claimed that both the investigating and the prosecuting agencies have abandoned the trial in court and filed the petition against the state police chief, the investigating officer and a private television channel.

    He added that the in-camera trial was mandated of the Criminal Procedure Code for the offence charged against him, and the printing and publishing of the proceedings were unlawful.

    Also Read: Is Malayalam star Dileep in trouble again? Police reopen actress abduction case

    Dileep has also submitted that the private TV channel and other media, including print, digital and social media, should not print and publish anything about the case. Dileep said that the media ignored the earlier gag order Additional Special Sessions Judge, which prompted him to approach the High Court with the present petition.

    The 2017 actress abduction and assault case got a fresh twist after film director Balachandra Kumar made a disclosure. Kumar allegedly claimed that the actor had the visuals of the assault and talked about the actress abduction case during that time, which made him suspicious.

    Also Read: Who is Bhavana Menon? 5 things her powerful social media post teaches us to fight injustice

    According to Balachandrakumar, he allegedly documented Dileep's conversation with his brother Anoop and his brother-in-law. During this conversation, all three talked about luring prosecution witnesses.

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2022, 12:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kamal Haasan admitted to Chennai hospital; few weeks ago he tested positive for COVID-19 RCB

    Kamal Haasan admitted to Chennai hospital; few weeks ago he tested positive for COVID-19

    hollywood Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn to get engaged on Cornwell amidst a romantic setup? drb

    Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn to get engaged on Cornwell amidst a romantic setup?

    UP elections 2022 Bhojpuri stars Ravi Kishan, Neha Singh Rathore battle it out with rap drb

    UP elections 2022: Bhojpuri stars Ravi Kishan, Neha Singh Rathore battle it out with rap

    Twinkle Khanna says Akshay Kumar would have called her Bhabhi Ji had they not been married for 21 years drb

    Twinkle Khanna says Akshay Kumar would have called her ‘Bhabhi Ji’, had they not been married for 21 years

    Good news for Pushpa star Allu Arjun's fans in North India; read details RCB

    Good news for Pushpa star Allu Arjun's fans in North India; read details

    Recent Stories

    Dhanush Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth ended their 18-years long marriage; read details RCB

    Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth ended their 18-years long marriage; read details

    Celebs spotting: Katrina Kaif to Pooja Hegde to Tamannaah Bhatia and more clicked in Mumbai RCB

    Celebs spotting: Katrina Kaif to Pooja Hegde to Tamannaah Bhatia and more clicked in Mumbai

    Karnataka govt, experts foresee COVID peak by Jan 25; all about lockdown, weekend curfew-ycb

    Karnataka govt, experts foresee COVID peak by Jan 25; all about lockdown, weekend curfew

    Kamal Haasan admitted to Chennai hospital; few weeks ago he tested positive for COVID-19 RCB

    Kamal Haasan admitted to Chennai hospital; few weeks ago he tested positive for COVID-19

    PM Modi addresses World Economic Forum's Davos agenda, India has gifted the world a bouquet of hope-dnm

    India becoming new, attractive investment destination for the world: PM Modi at World Economic Forum’s Davos

    Recent Videos

    Amid blizzards and minus 30 degree weather, Zojila tunnel hits major milestone

    Amid blizzards and minus 30 degree weather, Zojila tunnel hits major milestone

    Video Icon
    Aircraft Carrier Vikrant successfully completes third sea trial

    Aircraft Carrier Vikrant successfully completes third sea trial

    Video Icon
    CPM dirt protest in North Kerala

    CPI-M's 'dirt'y protest in North Kerala

    Video Icon
    This Kerala school has classrooms on the first floor, but no stairs to reach there

    This Kerala school has classrooms on the first floor, but no stairs to reach there

    Video Icon
    Australian Open 2022 Djokovic absence opens window of opportunity for Nadal Medvedev Zverev Tsitsipas and others

    Australian Open 2022: Djokovic's absence opens window of opportunity for Nadal, Medvedev and others

    Video Icon