Dileep moves Kerala HC to ban media from publishing details of actress assault trial

Malayalam actor Dileep, an accused in the 2017 case relating to the assault of an actress, has moved the Kerala High Court seeking to gag media from reporting on the trial of the case

Mollywood star Dileep, who is accused of allegedly plotting the abduction and assault of an actress and also planning to eliminate the police officers who investigated the case, approached the Kerala High court seeking a ban on media coverage. Yes, Dileep has reportedly sought orders to restrain media from reporting on the trial of the case till the final verdict is pronounced.

Dileep has also requested the Kerala High Court to direct the media to stay away from publishing details of the case. According to reports, the actor claimed that both the investigating and the prosecuting agencies have abandoned the trial in court and filed the petition against the state police chief, the investigating officer and a private television channel.

He added that the in-camera trial was mandated of the Criminal Procedure Code for the offence charged against him, and the printing and publishing of the proceedings were unlawful.

Dileep has also submitted that the private TV channel and other media, including print, digital and social media, should not print and publish anything about the case. Dileep said that the media ignored the earlier gag order Additional Special Sessions Judge, which prompted him to approach the High Court with the present petition.

The 2017 actress abduction and assault case got a fresh twist after film director Balachandra Kumar made a disclosure. Kumar allegedly claimed that the actor had the visuals of the assault and talked about the actress abduction case during that time, which made him suspicious.

According to Balachandrakumar, he allegedly documented Dileep's conversation with his brother Anoop and his brother-in-law. During this conversation, all three talked about luring prosecution witnesses.