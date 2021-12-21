Did you know Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a 'pro' in SALSA, CONTEMPORARY dance? Read this

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is excited to push the envelope as an actor by attempting to dance on big-screen. He is currently exploring his dancing talent.

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently shooting for Kangana Ranaut's production house Manikarnika Films' first project, Tiku Weds Sheru. The film features Avneet Kaur in the lead. They all are in Bhopal and many behind-the-scenes moments are posted online, leaving fans excited for the film.

It is seen that Kangana Ranaut has been wholly involved in the film's production. Talking about Nawazuddin Siddiqui, he is one actor who never fails to impress us with his diversity of roles. After testing with various characters in past films, Nawazuddin is enthusiastic about pushing the envelope as an actor by dancing on screen.

Yes, Nawazuddin will be seen doing Salsa with his heroine in the film Avneet Kaur whereas in Jogira Sara Ra Ra, he will be seen doing contemporary dance form. The actor has always said that he loves dancing and has the rhythm for music, but his roles so far have never permitted him to explore his dancing talent.

A source close to the actor has said that Nawazuddin loves dancing, and not many know this fact. And in the film, he will be seen trying his hand with every dance form, be it Salsa to contemporary. The source also mentioned that Nawazuddin prep his steps whenever he gets time between the shots.

Seeing this side of Nawazuddin will make his fan go crazy and treat their eyes doing modern dance forms like Salsa and contemporary on the big screen.