  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did you know Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a 'pro' in SALSA, CONTEMPORARY dance? Read this

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui is excited to push the envelope as an actor by attempting to dance on big-screen. He is currently exploring his dancing talent.

    Did you know Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a 'pro' in SALSA, CONTEMPORARY DANC? Read this RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 21, 2021, 12:59 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently shooting for Kangana Ranaut's production house Manikarnika Films' first project, Tiku Weds Sheru. The film features Avneet Kaur in the lead. They all are in Bhopal and many behind-the-scenes moments are posted online, leaving fans excited for the film.

    It is seen that Kangana Ranaut has been wholly involved in the film's production. Talking about Nawazuddin Siddiqui, he is one actor who never fails to impress us with his diversity of roles. After testing with various characters in past films, Nawazuddin is enthusiastic about pushing the envelope as an actor by dancing on screen. 

    Yes, Nawazuddin will be seen doing Salsa with his heroine in the film Avneet Kaur whereas in Jogira Sara Ra Ra, he will be seen doing contemporary dance form. The actor has always said that he loves dancing and has the rhythm for music, but his roles so far have never permitted him to explore his dancing talent. 

    Also Read: International Emmy Awards 2021: Sushmita Sen, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das miss out

    A source close to the actor has said that Nawazuddin loves dancing, and not many know this fact. And in the film, he will be seen trying his hand with every dance form, be it Salsa to contemporary. The source also mentioned that Nawazuddin prep his steps whenever he gets time between the shots. 

    Seeing this side of Nawazuddin will make his fan go crazy and treat their eyes doing modern dance forms like Salsa and contemporary on the big screen.

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2021, 1:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Malaika Arora, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and many more wish Tamannaah Bhatia on her birthday SCJ

    Malaika Arora, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and many more wish Tamannaah Bhatia on her birthday

    Harry Potter cast Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint reunite for 20th anniversary special [WATCH]

    Harry Potter cast Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint reunite for 20th anniversary special [WATCH]

    Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis open up on sexual allegation against Chris Noth SCJ

    Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis open up on sexual allegation against Chris Noth

    Japansese actress Sayaka Kanda passes away, complete details inside SCJ

    Japansese actress Sayaka Kanda passes away, complete details inside

    Happy Birthday Govinda When he beat all three Khans said he got out of the industry because of praise drb

    Happy Birthday Govinda: When he beat all three Khans; said he got out of the industry because of ‘praise’

    Recent Stories

    Apple starts trial production of iPhone 13 in India Details inside gcw

    Apple starts trial production of iPhone 13 in India? Details inside

    Parliament winter sessions marred by Opposition's ruckus in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha-dnm

    Parliament winter sessions marred by Opposition’s ruckus in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan ropes in Juan Ferrando as new head coach-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan ropes in Juan Ferrando as new head coach

    Aadhaar Voter ID link row: Parties now opposing Election Laws (Amendment) Bill once sought the same

    Aadhaar-Voter ID link row: Parties now opposing Election Laws (Amendment) Bill once sought the same

    Omicron in India Cases touch 200 as Delhi Maharashtra remain worst affected states gcw

    Omicron in India: Cases touch 200 as Delhi, Maharashtra remain worst-affected states

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: BFC must kept a clean sheet; we are heading in the right direction - Marco Pezzaiuoli on JFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC must keep a clean sheet; we are heading in the right direction - Marco Pezzaiuoli on JFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 36): Jamshedpur FC draws Bengaluru FC goalless-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 36): Jamshedpur FC draws Bengaluru FC goalless

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with leading CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles and other sectors-dnm

    PM Modi interacts with leading CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles and other sectors

    Video Icon
    Police ki Pathshaala Uttar Pradesh cop, who said police gets job done even after taking bribe, suspended

    'Police ki Pathshaala': Uttar Pradesh cop, who said police gets job done even after taking bribe, suspended

    Video Icon
    Naxal memorial demolished by forces in the jungles of Chhattisgarh

    Naxal memorial demolished by forces in the jungles of Chhattisgarh

    Video Icon