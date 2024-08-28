Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hrithik Roshan faces backlash over Pan Masala Ad: fans express disapproval [WATCH]

    Hrithik Roshan's latest ad for a pan masala brand has sparked controversy.  The promotional video showcasing Hrithik's charisma has drawn criticism from fans and health advocates.
     

    Hrithik Roshan faces backlash over Pan Masala Ad: fans express disapproval [WATCH] NTI
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 4:20 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 28, 2024, 4:20 PM IST

    Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan found himself in the middle of a controversy over his appearance in a Pan Masala commercial. The ad posted online today shows Hrithik promoting a cardamom product launched by the brand, which has drawn criticism from fans and health advocates

    In the advertisement, Hrithik displays a suave and courageous personality. Hrithik and his on-screen girlfriend start at a private airport. As Hrithik's character prepares to say this, his girlfriend falls in love with the silver-plated cardamom box he holds in his hand. She playfully leaves her bag in his car and tries to steal the cardamom. Hrithik flaunts his signature charm and admires a spoonful of the product before boarding a private jet to bring back his forgotten bag.

    A brand new Pan masala ad ft Hrithik Roshan
    byu/Glad-Ad5911 inBollyBlindsNGossip

    Although the ad's visuals are catchy and entertaining, the campaign has been a huge disappointment. Critics say endorsing pan masala products – a chewing tobacco known for its health risks – is contrary to the image of a health-conscious celebrity. Fans expressed disappointment over which brand Hrithik chose and expressed concern about the potential effects of those products on public health recommendations.

    The announcement sparked a widespread discussion about celebrity endorsements and society’s responsibility to promote products that can affect the public good. While the controversy continues, Hrithik's association with the Pan Masala brand remains a hot topic in media and fan circles.

    Also Read: Actress Dalljiet Kaur sues Ex-Husband for THIS weird reason involving her wedding saree; Read more
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Priyanka Chopra shares adorable photo of daughter Malti Marie after returning from Mumbai; check out HERE ATG

    Priyanka Chopra shares adorable photo of daughter Malti Marie after returning from Mumbai; check out HERE

    Is Kriti Sanon dating Kabir Bahia? UK-based businessman drops THIS comment on actress video RKK

    Is Kriti Sanon dating Kabir Bahia? UK-based businessman drops THIS comment on actress video

    Actress Dalljiet Kaur sues Ex-Husband for THIS weird reason involving her wedding saree; Read more NTI

    Actress Dalljiet Kaur sues Ex-Husband for THIS weird reason involving her wedding saree; Read more

    Aashiq Abu demands B Unnikrishnan's removal from film policy panel, challenges him to respond publicly dmn

    Aashiq Abu demands B Unnikrishnan's removal from film policy panel, challenges him to respond publicly

    Malayalam director Vinayan demands removal of FEFKA gen secy B Unnikrishnan from police-making panel anr

    Malayalam director Vinayan demands removal of FEFKA gen secy B Unnikrishnan from police-making panel

    Recent Stories

    What happens if you apply Buttermilk and honey on face? vkp

    What happens if you apply Buttermilk and honey on face?

    BJP's Kerala unit disgruntled as it seeks central intervention to control Minister Suresh Gopi's antics dmn

    BJP's Kerala unit disgruntled as it seeks central intervention to control Minister Suresh Gopi's antics

    9 amazing health benefits of curry leaves vkp

    9 amazing health benefits of curry leaves

    Enough is enough': President Droupadi Murmu decries Kolkata doctor's rape and murder, calls for urgent action AJR

    'Enough is enough': President Droupadi Murmu decries Kolkata doctor's rape and murder, calls for urgent action

    Did you know plants talk? Here's how RKK

    Did you know plants talk? Here's how

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon