Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Did Tiger Shroff confirm Disha Patani was his first girlfriend? Here's what the 'Heropanti' actor said

    Tiger Shroff's revelation at an Amazon Prime event about his late start in dating, amid rumors with Disha Patani, sparks social media buzz

    Did Tiger Shroff confirm Disha Patani was his first girlfriend? Here's what the 'Heropanti' actor said ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 21, 2024, 11:17 AM IST

    Tiger Shroff made waves at an Amazon Prime Video event in Mumbai with a surprising revelation about his personal life. The event, which also featured announcements of upcoming projects by producer Sajid Nadiadwala, saw Tiger Shroff discussing his journey and upcoming film, Baaghi 4, with actor Varun Dhawan.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

    In a candid conversation with Varun Dhawan, Tiger confessed to being reserved and introverted despite his bold on-screen persona. He dropped a bombshell by revealing that he didn't have his first girlfriend until the age of 25. This admission sparked a buzz on social media, considering Tiger's popularity and rumored relationships in the past.

    ALSO READ: Fighter On OTT: Netflix or Prime Video? Where and when to watch Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's film

    Tiger's revelation came amidst discussions about his debut film, Heropanti, where he shared the screen with Kriti Sanon. When Varun Dhawan jokingly suggested Kriti as his first girlfriend, Tiger hinted otherwise, implying that his first girlfriend came after Kriti.

    While Tiger's rumored relationship with actress Disha Patani has been a subject of much speculation, he chose not to disclose the name of his first girlfriend, leaving fans intrigued. However, a recent viral video showing Tiger and Disha sharing a warm hug at an award show added fuel to the ongoing rumors about their relationship.

    In the video, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were seen embracing each other warmly, with Disha even inviting Tiger to sit beside her. Tiger, looking dashing in a black and white patterned blazer, and Disha, stunning in a sultry outfit with a braided hairstyle, sent fans into a frenzy with their affectionate display.

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2024, 11:17 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nivin Pauly starrer 'Malayalee from India' to release on THIS date rkn

    Nivin Pauly starrer 'Malayalee from India' to release on THIS date

    Kung Fu Panda 4': Is Po retiring as Dragon Warrior? Who will be NEXT leader of the spiritual realm RBA

    'Kung Fu Panda 4': Is Po retiring as Dragon Warrior? Who will be NEXT leader of the spiritual realm

    Fighter On OTT: Netflix or Prime Video? Where and when to watch Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's film RBA

    Fighter On OTT: Netflix or Prime Video? Where and when to watch Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's film

    Norwegian DJ Alan Walker congratulates Virat Kohli on son Akaay's birth - WATCH ATG

    Norwegian DJ Alan Walker congratulates Virat Kohli on son Akaay's birth - WATCH

    I felt God has collapsed', says Kangana Ranaut after Sadhguru undergoes brain surgery RBA

    'I felt God has collapsed', says Kangana Ranaut after Sadhguru undergoes brain surgery

    Recent Stories

    Nivin Pauly starrer 'Malayalee from India' to release on THIS date rkn

    Nivin Pauly starrer 'Malayalee from India' to release on THIS date

    Bengaluru SHOCKER: Food delivery boy sexually harasses techie after claiming urgent need to use toilet vkp

    Bengaluru SHOCKER: Food delivery boy sexually harasses techie after claiming urgent need to use toilet

    'Looks like a crow...' Kalamandalam Sathyabhama's casteist slur against male Mohiniattam dancer sparks outrage anr

    'Looks like a crow...' Kalamandalam Sathyabhama's casteist slur against male Mohiniattam dancer sparks outrage

    Kung Fu Panda 4': Is Po retiring as Dragon Warrior? Who will be NEXT leader of the spiritual realm RBA

    'Kung Fu Panda 4': Is Po retiring as Dragon Warrior? Who will be NEXT leader of the spiritual realm

    football Ex-Brazil and Man City star Robinho told to serve nine-year jail term over gang rape of woman in Italy snt

    Ex-Brazil and Man City star Robinho told to serve nine-year jail term over gang rape of woman in Italy

    Recent Videos

    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH) snt

    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH) snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH)

    Video Icon