user
user icon

HSBC Said To Be Eyeing Private Credit Foray Amid Tariff Turmoil, Waning Retail Trader Interest

The bank may not create a separate unit or team to handle private credit, as other banks have done amid concerns about costs, a report suggested.

HSBC Said To Be Eyeing Private Credit Foray Amid Tariff Turmoil, Waning Retail Trader Interest
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Apr 14, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

HSBC (HSBC) stock garnered a bit of retail attention over the weekend after a report said the bank is preparing for an entry into the market for private credit.

Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the matter, that the lender has held talks with private credit firms about a potential partnership.

The report said the talks are at different stages, and it is not certain that they will lead to a formal partnership.

While some competitors have fully embraced private credit, senior executives at the bank, including CEO Georges Elhedery, reportedly remain skeptical that the revenue will justify the costs.

Therefore, the bank is likely to stop short of a full-blown push into the sector, per the report.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s broad tariffs have impacted short-term credit demand as corporate borrowers reassess the resulting uncertainty. According to the report, HSBC plans to take a more cautious stance.

Last year, U.S. peer Citi partnered with private Apollo Global on a $25 billion private credit and direct lending program.

The report added that HSBC may not create a separate unit or team to handle private credit, as other banks have done amid concerns about costs.

The bank could instead offer private lending through its asset management and life insurance businesses in Hong Kong.

Retail chatter about the stock has fallen 50% over the past year on Stocktwits.

The bank has looked to trim costs through job cuts and a significant overhaul of its investment banking business, which included pullback of operations from the U.S., the UK, and continental Europe.

HSBC’s U.S.-listed shares have risen 24.8% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ceribell's Retail Popularity Surges After Small-Cap Medtech Firm Assures No Tariff Impact Until Q4

Ceribell's Retail Popularity Surges After Small-Cap Medtech Firm Assures No Tariff Impact Until Q4

Sony Raises PS5 Price In Europe And Australia Amid Trump Tariff Fallout: US Hike Likely Next

Sony Raises PS5 Price In Europe And Australia Amid Trump Tariff Fallout: US Hike Likely Next

Bill Ackman Says China 'Asks' For Tariff Relief After Trump's 90-Day Pause: 'Rift Is Healing'

Bill Ackman Says China 'Asks' For Tariff Relief After Trump's 90-Day Pause: 'Rift Is Healing'

This Nano-Cap E-Commerce Play Saw 3,100% Jump In Retail Chatter Last Week: What's Behind The Surge?

This Nano-Cap E-Commerce Play Saw 3,100% Jump In Retail Chatter Last Week: What's Behind The Surge?

JD.com Reportedly Pledges $27B To Support Local Sellers Hurt By US Tariffs, Fellow Chinese Retailers Extend Relief Too

JD.com Reportedly Pledges $27B To Support Local Sellers Hurt By US Tariffs, Fellow Chinese Retailers Extend Relief Too

Recent Stories

Ceribell's Retail Popularity Surges After Small-Cap Medtech Firm Assures No Tariff Impact Until Q4

Ceribell's Retail Popularity Surges After Small-Cap Medtech Firm Assures No Tariff Impact Until Q4

Sony Raises PS5 Price In Europe And Australia Amid Trump Tariff Fallout: US Hike Likely Next

Sony Raises PS5 Price In Europe And Australia Amid Trump Tariff Fallout: US Hike Likely Next

Bill Ackman Says China 'Asks' For Tariff Relief After Trump's 90-Day Pause: 'Rift Is Healing'

Bill Ackman Says China 'Asks' For Tariff Relief After Trump's 90-Day Pause: 'Rift Is Healing'

This Nano-Cap E-Commerce Play Saw 3,100% Jump In Retail Chatter Last Week: What's Behind The Surge?

This Nano-Cap E-Commerce Play Saw 3,100% Jump In Retail Chatter Last Week: What's Behind The Surge?

3 Zodiac Signs that are passionate lovers. Are you one of them? shk

3 Zodiac Signs that are passionate lovers - Are you one of them?

Recent Videos

Panic & Devastation in Sumy: Russia Launches 2025’s DEADLIEST Missile Strikes

Panic & Devastation in Sumy: Russia Launches 2025’s DEADLIEST Missile Strikes

Video Icon
Amitabh Bachchan’s 50M Chase on X Sparks Meme Riot – Fans Say, 'Selfie with Rekha Will Do It!'

Amitabh Bachchan’s 50M Chase on X Sparks Meme Riot – Fans Say, 'Selfie with Rekha Will Do It!'

Video Icon
RR vs RCB Highlights: Kohli & Salt Shine as RCB CRUSH Royals in Jaipur

RR vs RCB Highlights: Kohli & Salt Shine as RCB CRUSH Royals in Jaipur

Video Icon
Will India Open Up to Chinese EV Giant BYD? Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs Ashley J. Tellis

Will India Open Up to Chinese EV Giant BYD? Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs Ashley J. Tellis

Video Icon
BJP Leaders Hold Protest March in Kolkata against Murshidabad | Asianet Newsable

BJP Leaders Hold Protest March in Kolkata against Murshidabad | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon