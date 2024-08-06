Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu increase her fee after 'Citadel: Hunny Bunny'? Here's what we know

    Citadel: Honey Bunny is the Indian series set in the Citadel universe, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu increase her fee after 'Citadel: Hunny Bunny'? Here's what we know RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 6, 2024, 3:38 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 6, 2024, 3:41 PM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is now preparing for the release of Citadel: Hunny Bunny. However, do you know how much the actress would charge for the spy thriller? According to a recent Siasat rumor, Samantha's salary for Citadel has jumped to Rs 10 crore for the web series. Citadel: Honey Bunny is the Indian series set in the Citadel universe, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. The show was unveiled during Prime Video's special event earlier this year.

    Citadel: Honey Bunny released date

    In addition to Varun and Samantha, Citadel: Honey Bunny includes Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher in prominent parts. It will be launched on Prime Video on November 7th.

    Also read: REAL or FAKE? Did Rimi Sen undergo plastic surgery? Here's what we know

    Samantha's health

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu made waves in 2022 after revealing her diagnosis of Myositis, an autoimmune illness. This revelation drove her to leave the film profession to focus on her health.

    Samantha divorce alimony 

    Naga Chaitanya had stated earlier this year that their divorce was official. Samantha argued that the auto-immune ailment known as myositis, the failing marriage, and box office failures appeared to be a triple whammy. The family offered Samantha a large sum of money, approximately 200 crore, as divorce compensation, but Samantha refused to accept the money, claiming that she become a star from nothing and could continue her life without anyone's help or money.

    Professional front

    Samantha most recently appeared in the film 'Kushi' alongside Vijay Deverakonda. She has announced her future film, 'Bangaram', which would be her debut feature film as a producer. More information on the film is still awaited. She is also looking forward to the release of Raj and DK's series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kusha Kapila reveals how her divorce became a topic of discussion in her mother's group RKK

    Kusha Kapila reveals how her divorce became a topic of discussion in her mother's group

    The Delhi Files': Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri makes BIG announcement for upcoming film [WATCH] ATG

    'The Delhi Files': Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri makes BIG announcement for upcoming film [WATCH]

    Bengaluru model accuses man of defrauding Rs 1.71 lakh over promise of role in Tamil movie vkp

    Bengaluru model accuses man of defrauding Rs 1.71 lakh over promise of role in Tamil movie

    Vijay's change of heart? Actor reportedly said he 'rushed retirement' after watching first copy of GOAT dmn

    Vijay's change of heart? Actor reportedly said he 'rushed retirement' after watching first copy of GOAT

    REAL or FAKE? Did Rimi Sen undergo plastic surgery? Here's what we know RBA

    REAL or FAKE? Did Rimi Sen undergo plastic surgery? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Bangladesh unrest: Former IT Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak tries to flee to Delhi, detained snt

    BREAKING | Bangladesh unrest: Former IT Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak tries to flee to Delhi, detained

    Raayan on OTT: When and where To watch Dhanush's film online RBA

    Raayan on OTT: When and where To watch Dhanush's film online

    Bangladesh unrest: Video captures aftermath of looting, arson at Dhaka's Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (WATCH) snt

    Bangladesh unrest: Video captures aftermath of looting, arson at Dhaka's Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (WATCH)

    Cricket Dinesh Karthik Net worth: Cricketer to play for Paarl Royals in SA20 scr

    Dinesh Karthik Net worth: Cricketer to play for Paarl Royals in SA20

    Kusha Kapila reveals how her divorce became a topic of discussion in her mother's group RKK

    Kusha Kapila reveals how her divorce became a topic of discussion in her mother's group

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon