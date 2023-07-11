Will Dhanush collaborate with brother Selvaraghavan for D50? Here's what we know

Any actor's career milestone is the 50th movie. Dhanush is a performer who will soon pass this threshold. There was a lot of speculation about what his 50th movie will be and who he would work with as the director. As it turned out, the actor decided to take the reins of his 50th movie himself. He will also play a part in it. According to recent sources, it appears that his brother Selvaraghavan will also appear in the movie. The 'D50' cast is rumoured to include the director and actor.

Dhanush has so far appeared in a number of Selvaraghavan-directed films. Now, the latter will play a role in a movie that his brother will be directing. There are rumours that Selvaraghavan will have a significant part in 'D50'. The enthusiasm surrounding Selvaraghavan's casting is heightened by the fact that 'D50' is billed as a gangster drama. The Yaaradi Nee Mohini actor and his brother have both starred in films of this particular type. The audience will now get to see a role switch. Dhanush will serve as the film's director this time. Selvaraghavan, on the other hand, will be in front of the camera. However, no formal statement has been made about it as of yet.

The pair's most recent joint project was 'Naane Varuvean'. The movie was released in 2022 to divisive reviews from the general public. The film was also written by Dhanush. The actor played two roles in the movie. Previously, the brothers collaborated on a number of critically praised and commercially successful films. They worked on a number of films together, including Mayakkam Enna, Pudhupettai, and Kaadhal Kondein.

The film's working title is 'D50'. This is Dhanush's second project as a director. 'Pa Paandi' was the movie he had previously directed in 2017. In the movie, Dhanush himself appeared as the protagonist when he was younger. Compared to his maiden effort as a director, 'D50' seems to be a totally different movie. That movie was a comedy-drama, while this one is supposedly about gangsters.

