Dia Mirza praised Imtiaz Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga,' calling it a poignant and powerful love story. She lauded the storytelling and performances of Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari, calling it a 'powerful cinematic experience'.

Dia Mirza Calls 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' a Powerful Love Story

Dia Mirza has heaped praise on Imtiaz Ali's latest release 'Main Vaapas Aaunga,' calling it one of the most powerful and emotionally moving love stories to hit the big screen in recent times. The actor took to social media to share her appreciation for the film, which stars Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari in key roles.

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In her post, Dia applauded both the storytelling and performances, describing the film as a deeply affecting cinematic experience. Sharing her review on Instagram Stories, Dia highlighted the film's emotional depth and called it a story of "roses and ruins." Praising director Imtiaz Ali for crafting a "poignant" and "compelling" narrative, she also singled out the performances of the lead cast. "The movie is of roses and runins...the most poignant, compelling, powerful love story we have seen in a while...Imtiaz shukriya..Naseer Saab is gut wrenching.. Diljit, Vedang and Sharvari deliver truth in every moment. #mainvaapasaaunga is a powerful cinematic experience, congratulations entire team," she wrote.

About the Partition-era Drama

Take a look Author and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap also shared positive feedback and encouraged audiences to watch the film in theatres. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' is a period romantic drama set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India. The film explores themes of love, loss, separation and memory during one of the most turbulent chapters in the subcontinent's history.

The film tells a moving story of love and human connection during the Partition, capturing the struggles of people forced to rebuild their lives amid displacement and change. Sharvari, Naseeruddin Shah and Vedang Raina play pivotal roles.

The project also marks another collaboration between Imtiaz Ali and Academy Award-winning composer A.R. Rahman. Lyricist Irshad Kamil, a frequent collaborator of the filmmaker, has also contributed to the film's music.

'Main Vaapas Aaunga' hit theatres on June 12. (ANI)