Actor Rakesh Bedi, a fan favourite in 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', has urged audiences not to share spoilers of the Ranveer Singh starrer. Via Instagram, he specifically asked fans to avoid posting scenes, especially the climax, on social media.

The bigger the film, the harder it is to keep its secrets safe, and that is exactly what's happening with Aditya Dhar's spy-thriller 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge.' With the Ranveer Singh starrer becoming a major talking point, actor Rakesh Bedi, who plays one of the most beloved characters in the film, Jameel Jamali, has urged fans to think twice before sharing "spoilers" on social media.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Rakesh Bedi's Plea Against Spoilers

Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, Bedi asked fans to be mindful and not reveal key moments from the film, especially its much-discussed climax. The actor, who portrays a scheming politician in the spy thriller, has emerged as one of the standout performers and has become a fan favourite.

Addressing the growing trend of people sharing clips online, Bedi made a direct appeal to fans to avoid posting "spoilers". "I have one request to make. Please don't shoot scenes from the film while watching it and post them on social media, because they are spoilers! Don't share spoilers, especially the last scene of the film, the climax, on social media, because that is not right, that is being a spoilsport," he wrote in the post.

"That is not the right thing to do. Aap ne mazaa le liya film ka (You enjoyed the film), let the others enjoy it too. Thank you," the actor added.

About the Film

Directed by Aditya Dhar, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' has been a massive box office success. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun in key roles. (ANI)