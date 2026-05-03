Rita Wilson has credited her longtime friend Demi Moore for encouraging her to sing publicly for the first time in the 1995 film 'Now and Then'. Wilson says this was the turning point that launched her successful parallel career in music.

Actor and singer-songwriter Rita Wilson has credited longtime friend Demi Moore for encouraging her to sing publicly for the first time during the filming of the 1995 film 'Now and Then', according to People. Speaking at a 92NY event while promoting her latest album, Sound of a Woman, Wilson reflected on the pivotal moment that helped shape her musical journey.

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A Pivotal Moment with Demi Moore

"We've been friends for a very, very long time, I'd say around 30 years," Wilson said to Moore. "So that scene that you're talking about, on 'Now and Then', my character Chrissy sings to The Jackson Five's 'I'll Be There.' I had never sung anywhere like publicly ever... and Demi encouraged me to do it," according to People.

Wilson revealed that filming the scene marked her first time singing in public. "So that's actually the first moment that I ever did anything like that publicly. So that's thanks to you," she added.

The moment proved to be a turning point for Wilson, who has since built a parallel career in music alongside her acting work. Over the years, she has released albums including AM/FM, Halfway to Home, Bigger Picture and Now & Forever: Duets. Her latest record, Sound of a Woman, was released on May 1.

The Push to Become a Songwriter

During the conversation, Wilson also credited songwriter Kara DioGuardi for playing a key role in her evolution as a musician. "I love to shout out people who I love because I really wouldn't be here without a woman who's in the house tonight, who was the person that actually encouraged me and made me believe I could be a songwriter," she said.

"Her name is Kara DioGuardi, and she is here," according to People.

Recalling their early interaction, Wilson said DioGuardi once asked her, "What do you want to do?" to which she replied, "Oh, I would give anything to be a songwriter like you, but I can't." Despite Wilson expressing doubts about not playing an instrument or reading music, DioGuardi encouraged her by offering to help write her first song--an experience that ultimately gave Wilson the confidence to pursue songwriting. (ANI)