Jon Cryer shares insight into his 'complicated' relationship with Charlie Sheen. He discusses his 'mixed feelings' about being in Sheen's Netflix docuseries and says he was more 'mad at America' for enjoying Sheen's public breakdown.

Actor Jon Cryer has shared insight into his "complicated" relationship with former Two and a Half Men co-star Charlie Sheen, a week after Sheen revealed that the pair has not spoken in years, according to E! News.

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Cryer on 'Complicated' Past and Docuseries

Cryer, who starred alongside Sheen for eight seasons on the hit series, spoke about being part of Sheen's 2025 Netflix docuseries, Charlie Sheen, despite their tumultuous past. "It was interesting," Cryer said during his recent appearance on The View. "I had a lot of mixed feelings about being a part of it because obviously he's a very complicated guy and we had a complicated relationship," according to E! News

Charlie Sheen was terminated from the show in 2011 amid his publicized battle with addiction. Reflecting on the time, Cryer said, "Mostly I realized that I wasn't mad at him anymore; I was still kind of mad at America. Because when he went off the rails and went crazy, a lot of people seemed to enjoy that."

"I knew him as a friend, as a coworker, and so it was really painful to see all that and see that craziness and see a lot of people enjoying it. So that's part of why I kind of wanted to, obviously, say my side of the story," added the 61-year-old actor, according to E! News

Possibility of Reconnecting

Cryer also noted that Sheen appreciated his involvement in the doc, revealing that the Young Guns star sent him a text saying, "Thanks for doing it." When asked about the possibility of reconnecting face-to-face with Sheen, Cryer said, "Yeah, I would. I mean, it's funny because every now and then an article comes out that we're arguing and it's just not the case," according to E! News

Sheen, 60, previously told People that he and Cryer had not connected since filming the two-episode Netflix doc. "I don't like to bother people," he said, explaining he often tells reporters he'd reach out to Cryer but "never" does. However, Sheen added that he appreciated Cryer's participation in the documentary. "It was very sweet, very cool that everybody showed up like they did, because they could have easily said, 'Go..yourself. I'm not interested. I lived it. I don't need to talk about it again.' And I would have been, 'OK, that's fine.' But they didn't, and they stepped up," he said, according to E! News.