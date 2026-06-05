Naga Chaitanya has started shooting for 'Dhootha' season 2, also making his debut as a producer for the series. The muhurat ceremony was attended by his father, Nagarjuna Akkineni. The supernatural thriller is directed by Vikram K. Kumar.

Naga Chaitanya has finally started the shoot for the much-awaited second season of 'Dhootha' after the customary puja ceremony on Friday. Nagarjuna Akkineni also attended the ceremony.

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The first season of Dhootha was released in 2023. It was directed by Vikram K. Kumar and starred Naga Chaitanya in the lead role. Following its success, the makers announced the renewal of the show for season 2.

Naga Chaitanya Turns Producer

On Friday, Naga Chaitanya shared glimpses from the muharat ceremony in which he was seen posing with the entire team. The actor also revealed that he is set to debut as a producer for the series.

In the photos, Nagarjuna was also seen posing with the clapboard of Dhootha, signalling the beginning of the shoot of the series.

While sharing the glimpses, Naga Chaitanya wrote on his X handle, "Auspicious beginnings as I step into the second chapter of Dhootha and my first step as a producer. Onwards and upwards. Here's to the magic ahead."

About 'Dhootha' Season 1

The first season of 'Dhootha' was a supernatural suspense thriller produced by Sharrath Marar, under the banner of NorthStar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

As per a statement, in the project, Naga Chaitanya played the role of Sagar, an ambitious and successful journalist who finds himself engulfed by supernatural events that are at the nexus of many mysterious and gruesome deaths, and are now shadowing over his family.

(ANI)