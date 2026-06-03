'Dhee' fame dancer Pandu Master met with a road accident in Visakhapatnam, sustaining severe injuries. He is being treated for a hip dislocation and leg fractures but is now reported to be stable and out of danger by doctors.

Dancer Pandu Master, who gained recognition through the 'Dhee' dance reality show, was involved in a road accident near Anandapuram in Visakhapatnam district. He sustained severe injuries in the accident and is currently receiving medical treatment, Dr A Prathap Reddy, Head of the Department of Orthopaedics, Medicover Hospital, told ANI.

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The accident occurred while he was returning after completing a dance performance at the Ammavari festivities in Tagarapuvalasa.

Doctor Details Injuries, Confirms Condition is Stable

"Last night, we received a patient by the name Pandu Master. He is a well-known celebrity. He rushed to our emergency room with a history of a road traffic accident around 1 am midnight and eventually arrived in the casualty department around 2:00 - 2:30 am. When we examined, we noticed that he had a left hip joint dislocation with both legs fractures below the knee and above the ankle," Dr A Prathap Reddy shared.

Noting that Pandu Master's condition is now stable, he further added, "We have screened everything, including a brain MRI. No abnormality was found. He is stable now and out of danger. We have reduced the hip joint and are planning for both bone fixation today."

Fans Send Wishes for Quick Recovery

Meanwhile, the news has left many across the industry in shock, with Pandu Master's followers sending him greetings for a quick recovery.