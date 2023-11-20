Dhanush's son Yatra fined Rs 1000 by Chennai Police, here's why

A video surfaced online showing Dhanush's son Yatra riding a superbike and accompanied by a guide who was teaching him how to ride a two-wheeler. However, Yatra was not wearing a helmet and had no license.

Actor Dhanush's son Yatra was recently in the spotlight on social media after rumors circulated that he had been caught by the police for breaking traffic laws. A video surfaced online showing Yatra riding a superbike in Chennai's Poes Garden neighborhood. He was accompanied by a guide who was teaching him how to ride a two-wheeler. However, Yatra was not wearing a helmet in the video, which quickly went viral, and the bike's license plate was not visible. Yatra was also not carrying his driver's license, which added to his traffic offenses and prompted a police probe.

Yatra's identity was confirmed by police through his mother, Aishwarya Rajinikanth because he was wearing a mask in the video. Following the investigation, the police fined Yatra Rs 1000 for breaking traffic laws.

Police visits Dhanush's house

The police, led by Assistant Commissioner of Transport Raja, went to Dhanush's house to look into a video that was circulating on social media of Yatra riding a bike. Yatra, who is still under the age of eighteen, was observed riding an R15 bike in the Poes Garden area, with someone assisting him. The video caused a debate between people who supported Yatra's learning experience and those who emphasized rule-following, stating that celebrities should not be free from legal obligations.

Action against Yatra

The video lacked a visible number plate on the two-wheeler, and the rider's face was obscured by a mask, according to traffic cops. They highlighted that if proof of Dhanush's son driving the vehicle emerged, proper action would be taken.