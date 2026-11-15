Following their brief partnership in 2013, actor Dhanush confessed that he originally believed Mammootty was 'rude'. Their reconnection for OM: Chapter One altered his impression of the veteran actor.

Dhanush has stated that he previously believed Mammootty was "rude" after working with him briefly on the 2013 Malayalam comedy Kammath & Kammath. More than a decade later, their reconnection for OM: Chapter One allowed him to spend time with the experienced actor, which altered his opinion within days.

Speaking at a film promotion event, Dhanush hailed Mammootty as nice, humble, and grounded, as well as applauding his quirky sense of humor. Their reunion has also received notice with the publication of the almost three-minute trailer for OM - Chapter 1: Udhiram - The Blood Wood, which is set to hit theaters on November 20.

Dhanush discussed Mammootty's different style of responding to others. "Mammootty sir means 'Thug Life' and 'Thug Life' means Mammootty sir," he remarked, according to Cinema Express.

He also recalled an entertaining interaction that began when he welcomed Mammootty and asked how he was. Instead of responding directly, Mammootty asked him another question.

"I once asked him, 'How are you, sir?'" He said, 'How do you think I am?' I responded, 'You look good.' And he concurred, stating, 'In such case, I am good only,'" Dhanush recounted.

The chat made Dhanush intrigued about Mammootty's personality. He observed the actor's interviews to better grasp his sense of humor and communication approach.Dhanush imitates #Mammootty. https://t.co/XyBfLFHKBN— Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) November 14, 2026

Dhanush and Mammootty first appeared on cinema together in Kammath and Kammath, which also starred Dileep. Dhanush made his Malayalam cinema debut with the film, albeit his role was confined to a cameo and he only worked alongside Mammootty for two days.

"I didn't get another opportunity to work with him after that," Dhanush stated, recalling their initial cooperation.

"I met him for this movie after that. Three days after meeting him, I realized he is such a nice, modest, grounded, and generous person. "His sense of humor is unbelievable," he said.

The trailer puts the Dhanush-Mammootty coupling in prominence.

The creators just unveiled the teaser for OM - Chapter 1: Udhiram - The Blood Wood, which stars Dhanush, Mammootty, and Sai Pallavi. It depicts an operation between the Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu police, a criminal organization, and the illicit red sandalwood trade in the Seshachalam jungles.

Dhanush portrays an undercover police officer who infiltrates the smuggling network, while Sai Pallavi leads the operation. Mammootty is regarded as a mystery character who dominates the illegal commerce.

The teaser elicited internet emotions for Dhanush's dramatic performance, Sai Pallavi's expressions and screen presence, and the coupling of Dhanush and Mammootty. Dhanush was regarded as a "absolute inferno" by one spectator, while another praised his emotions and attitude. The #OMTrailer has sparked widespread interest."

Reacting to the two major actors sharing the screen, a spectator remarked, "The Dhanush and Mammukka combo is providing us lots of reasons to be enthusiastic. "OM trailer looks like a blast." The action, editing, and visual scale were highly praised, particularly the blood-soaked combat scenes set in the red sandalwood forest.

A two-part movie franchise.

Rajkumar Periasamy wrote and directed the film, which also stars Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah in key parts. It is intended as the first installment in a two-part franchise. Sai Abhyankkar created the songs and background soundtrack.

The film was originally slated to be released on October 16. Dhanush, who is also producing it, later revealed a change of plans in honor of Rajinikanth's Jailer 2. The directors also avoided the Diwali release time to give Suriya's Scene a fair chance.

OM - Chapter 1: Udhiram - The Blood Wood will be available globally on November 20 in Tamil, with dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.