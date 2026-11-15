Devotees across Bihar are observing Chhath Puja, preparing traditional thekua and rituals for Surya Dev. President Murmu conveyed greetings, emphasizing the festival's deep spiritual significance, environmental conservation, and devotion.

Devotees Across Bihar Gear Up For Significant Chhath Puja Rituals

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 15 (ANI): The sweet aroma of freshly prepared thekua is filling households across Patna as devotees gear up for Sandhya Arghya, one of the most significant rituals of the four-day Chhath Puja festival, on Sunday. With preparations underway across Bihar, families are busy preparing traditional offerings and observing age-old rituals dedicated to Surya Dev (Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya. The festival is celebrated with prayers, fasting and offerings to the setting and rising Sun, seeking blessings for the health, prosperity and well-being of families.

Thekua, a traditional wheat-based sweet, holds special significance during Chhath Puja and is an essential offering made by devotees. Prepared in households using traditional methods, the prasad is offered to the Sun God during the festival's rituals. Devotees will gather along riverbanks, ponds and other water bodies across Bihar and other parts of the country on Sunday evening to perform Sandhya Arghya, offering prayers and water to the setting Sun. The celebrations will continue on Monday, November 16, with Usha Arghya, when devotees will offer prayers to the rising Sun at dawn. The ritual will be followed by Parana, marking the conclusion of the rigorous fast.

As Bihar prepares for the evening rituals, President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings and best wishes to citizens in India and abroad on the occasion of Chhath Puja, highlighting the festival's spiritual significance and its message of environmental conservation. In a message shared on the official X handle of the President of India, she highlighted the festival's spiritual significance and its association with nature and environmental responsibility. "On the auspicious occasion of Chhath, the festival of faith and Sun worship, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad. This festival symbolises deep reverence for Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya," she said.

Highlighting the significance of the four-day celebration, Murmu said the festival reflects the values of devotion, discipline and dedication. She also underlined the importance of the traditional offerings made to the Sun God. "Celebrated over four days, it highlights the importance of our cultural traditions through devotion, discipline and dedication. During Chhath Puja, devotees offer 'Arghya' to Surya Dev, praying for happiness, prosperity and the well-being of their families," she said. Beyond its religious significance, the President highlighted Chhath Puja's message of gratitude towards nature and the need to protect the environment. She urged citizens to use the occasion to strengthen their commitment to conserving rivers and other water bodies.

"The festival inspires us to express gratitude to nature and to preserve the environment. May this sacred festival bring joy and peace to all, and promote love and harmony in society," the President said. Reiterating her appeal, Murmu added, "May this sacred festival bring joy and peace to all, and promote love and harmony in society. On this occasion, let us pledge to fulfil our responsibility to protect and conserve rivers and other water bodies." Her message places environmental conservation alongside the festival's central themes of faith, gratitude and collective responsibility. Dedicated to the worship of Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya, Chhath Puja is among the most significant festivals in Bihar and is also widely celebrated in Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country. The four-day festival began on November 13 with Nahay Khay, the first ritual, during which devotees take a holy bath and prepare a traditional meal. It was followed by Kharna on November 14, when devotees observe a day-long fast and break it after sunset following prayers and offerings of prasad. After Kharna, devotees undertake a rigorous fast lasting approximately 36 hours without food or water. On November 15, devotees observe Sandhya Arghya, gathering at riverbanks, ponds and other water bodies to offer prayers to the setting Sun. The festival will conclude on November 16 with Usha Arghya, followed by Parana, marking the completion of the fast. The festival symbolises purity, devotion, discipline and gratitude towards nature, with devotees seeking divine blessings for the happiness, good health and prosperity of their families. (ANI)