Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee is mourning the loss of her husband, producer Jayanta Mukherjee, who passed away in Mumbai following a prolonged illness. The film fraternity pays tribute to the son of legendary composer Hemant Kumar.

Veteran Actress Moushumi Chatterjee Mourns Husband Jayanta Mukherjee

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee is mourning the passing of her husband, film producer Jayanta Mukherjee. In a first statement shared on her X handle, Moushumi Chatterjee wrote, “My Husband Jayanta As All Fondly Remember Him As Babu Has Left Us For Heavenly Abode. Request All To Give Me And My Daughter Time And Space To Get through This Difficult Period.” https://x.com/MoushumiChatte6/status/2121655366018846830 She also expressed gratitude for the support and prayers that the family received during the difficult phase. “Truly Grateful For Yours Prayers And Support For The Same,” she concluded.

On Thursday, Jayanta Mukherjee passed away at his residence in Mumbai, BN Tiwari, President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), confirmed to ANI. Jayanta Mukherjee, son of celebrated music composer Hemant Kumar, had produced several films, including Mazaaq (1975), Do Ladke Dono Kadke (1979), and Biwi Aur Makan. All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) paid a heartfelt tribute to Jayanta with a post on their X handle. "Film Producer and Composer Jayanta Mukherjee Passes Away. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) is deeply saddened by the demise of film producer and composer Jayanta Mukherjee, who passed away on 12 November at his residence in Mumbai. There is an atmosphere of shock across the Indian film industry. Jayanta Mukherjee was the son of the legendary musician Hemant Kumar and the husband of veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee," AICWA wrote. "He was part of a family that has given Indian cinema some of its most memorable music and performances. As a producer, he gave the industry films such as Mazaaq (1975) and Do Ladke Dono Kadke (1979). He also produced the television series Talaash (1992), which Hrishikesh Mukherjee directed and in which Moushumi Chatterjee acted. He also worked in music, and he lent his voice as a playback singer in Biwi Aur Makan (1966). His contribution to Indian cinema will not be forgotten. The film industry will always remember him and his work. With his passing, an era has come to an end. AICWA prays that God grants peace to his soul and gives strength and courage to Moushumi Chatterjee, his daughter and the entire family in this hour of grief. AICWA pays heartfelt tribute," their post further read. Jayanta Mukherjee passed away after a prolonged illness. (ANI)