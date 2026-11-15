Television actors Nandish Sandhu and Kavita Banerjee married in a traditional Bengali ceremony in West Bengal, with their nearly 11-year age difference drawing attention after the wedding on Saturday, November 14, 2026.

Nandish Sandhu was born on December 25, 1981, and is currently 44 years old. His wife, Kavita Banerjee, was born on July 12, 1992, and is 34 years old.

The couple has an age difference of approximately 10 years and six months, which is nearly 11 years. Nandish is older than Kavita. Their age difference has become a talking point following their wedding celebrations.

Nandish Sandhu And Kavita Banerjee's Wedding

Nandish and Kavita tied the knot on November 14, 2026, in a traditional Bengali wedding ceremony in Hooghly, West Bengal. The celebrations took place over two days, beginning on November 13 with engagement and sangeet ceremonies, followed by haldi and the wedding.

For the special occasion, Kavita opted for a traditional Banarasi saree, while Nandish complemented her look in a cream-coloured silk dhoti and kurta.

One of the highlights of the ceremony was the Bengali wedding ritual Saat Paak, in which the bride circles the groom seven times. Several pictures and videos from the celebrations were shared by friends and guests on social media.

The couple had exchanged rings on September 5, 2025, and announced their engagement publicly the following month.

Nandish Sandhu's Second Marriage: Who Was His First Wife?

This is Nandish's second marriage. He was previously married to television actress Rashami Desai. The two met while working together on the popular television show Uttaran, where they played an on-screen couple.

They got married on February 12, 2012, but announced their separation in 2014. Their divorce was finalised in 2016.

On the professional front, Nandish is best known for his role as Veer in Uttaran. He has also appeared in projects such as Beintehaa, Super 30 and Jubilee. Kavita has worked in television shows including Bhagya Lakshmi and Teri Meri Ikk Jindri, along with films such as Ek Villain Returns.