    'Devara Part 1' release date out: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's film to release on THIS date

    Jr. NTR plays the title role in the action drama 'Devara: Part 1' and Janhvi Kapoor makes his screen debut in the South with this film.

    Devara Part 1 release date out
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 7:51 PM IST

    The makers of the highly anticipated movie 'Devara Part 1', starring Janhvi Kapoor, Jr. NTR and Saif Ali Khan released the film's poster. The film which is directed by Koratala Siva is making waves and the first installment was supposed to have its big theatrical debut on April 5. It has since been rescheduled for a later time, though. The film's creators revealed a new poster for the Jr. NTR movie on Friday, February 15, along with the news that it will be released on October 10, 2024, during the auspicious Dusshera festival.

    The poster

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)

    About 'Devara: Part 1'

    Jr. NTR plays the title role in the action drama 'Devara: Part 1' which was written and directed by Koratala Siva. Janhvi Kapoor makes his screen debut in the South with this movie as well. Shine, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Saif Ali Khan, Narain, and Tom Chacko are among the cast members.

    Anirudh Ravichander created the soundtrack for the film, which was co-produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. The technical team includes editor Sreekar Prasad and cinematographer Rathnavelu.

