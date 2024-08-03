Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Devara: Janhvi Kapoor shares photo of delicious meal from sets; movie set to release on THIS date

    Janhvi Kapoor is currently filming the highly anticipated movie Devara in Hyderabad. Recently, she shared an Instagram story from the set, enjoying South Indian cuisine and expressing her enthusiasm for the project. The film, set for release on September 27, is generating significant buzz

    Janhvi Kapoor is currently engaged in the filming of the highly anticipated movie Devara in Hyderabad. The song sequences are being shot in Shamshabad, a suburb of the city. Kapoor recently posted a photo on her Instagram story showing her enjoying a South Indian meal on set. Her caption expressed her delight in working on Devara, complete with enthusiastic emojis.

    With production wrapping up, anticipation for the film’s release is intensifying. Kapoor further increased excitement by sharing a new poster on social media, which features a romantic scene between her and Jr NTR. She also informed her followers about the release date for the second single on August 5 and confirmed that the film will hit theaters on September 27.

    ALSO READ: IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack teaser OUT: Vijay Verma, Naseeruddin Shah starrer movie to release on THIS date

    The first single, "Fear Song," has already been made public, raising expectations. Devara, directed and written by Koratala Siva, boasts a notable cast including Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and Narain. The film is produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna under Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. Announced in April 2021 as NTR 30, it features cinematography by R Rathnavelu and music by Anirudh Ravichander.

    Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are making their Telugu film debuts with Devara, having joined the production in April of the previous year. Netflix has secured the OTT rights to the film for an estimated Rs 155 crore, making it a significant topic on social media.

