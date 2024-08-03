Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack teaser OUT: Vijay Verma, Naseeruddin Shah starrer movie to release on THIS date

    The teaser for IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack has just dropped, featuring Vijay Varma, Patralekhaa, Naseeruddin Shah, and Pankaj Kapur. This Netflix thriller drama, premiering August 29, revisits the 1999 hijacking of an Indian Airlines flight, exploring the intense seven-day crisis

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 3, 2024, 12:56 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 3, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

    The highly anticipated trailer for IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack has been released, featuring an impressive cast including Vijay Varma, Patralekhaa, Naseeruddin Shah, and Pankaj Kapur. This thriller drama recounts the real-life 1999 hijacking of an Indian Airlines flight, which was diverted from Kathmandu to Kandahar, Afghanistan. The dramatic resolution involved a controversial exchange of three terrorists for the hostages.

    Teaser Highlights

    The teaser, released on Netflix's official Instagram page, introduces Vijay Varma as the pilot of IC 814 and offers a glimpse into the passengers’ experiences. It then transitions to depict the chaos that ensued following the hijacking, illustrating the political turmoil and crisis management that followed.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

    Film Release and Plot

    IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is set to premiere on Netflix on August 29. The film portrays the intense situation of the 1999 hijacking, where 188 passengers were held captive for seven days. To secure their release, the Indian government agreed to free three terrorists, including Masood Azhar, as part of the negotiation.

    Cast and Crew

    In addition to Vijay Varma, the film stars Patralekhaa in the role of a flight attendant, with Dia Mirza, Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah, and Kumud Mishra also playing key roles. The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha, known for his engaging storytelling.

    ALSO READ: Jaya Bachchan leaves VP Jagdeep Dhankar in splits; mentions 'Amitabh' amid name controversy - WATCH

    Director's Insight

    Anubhav Sinha has described the film as a detailed and realistic account of the 1999 hijacking, focusing on the dramatic events that unfolded both inside the aircraft and in the crisis centers in Delhi and Kandahar. He emphasized that the film captures the essence of those seven days filled with tension and strategic negotiations, showcasing the emergence of unexpected heroes during this unprecedented crisis.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Winner Sana Makbul recounts her journey of 42 days inside the house; Read on

