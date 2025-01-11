Deva song 'Bhasad Macha' OUT: Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde set stage on fire [WATCH]

Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's 'Bhasad Macha' song from the movie 'Deva' is out. Their dance moves are captivating, and the song's catchy tune and lyrics are a hit with fans

Deva song 'Bhasad Macha' OUT: Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde set stage on fire [WATCH] ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 11, 2025, 5:24 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 11, 2025, 5:24 PM IST

The first song, 'Bhasad Macha,' from Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's film 'Deva' has released. The energetic moves of the Kabir Singh actor and actress Pooja have excited fans. The tune and lyrics of this song have also quickly caught on with the audience. Reels are already being made on it.

Shahid Kapoor Seen in an Intense Avatar

The audience is eagerly awaiting the Deva movie. Earlier, Shahid Kapoor's intense character seen in the teaser had already increased the audience's excitement. Now the first song of the film has also been released. Shahid Kapoor has set the dance floor on fire in 'Bhasad Macha,' while his chemistry with Pooja Hegde also looks amazing.

Making of 'Bhasad Macha' Song

On January 11, 2025, the makers of Deva released the first song of the film. This track, titled 'Bhasad Macha,' is sung by Mika Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Jyotica Tangri. The music is composed by Vishal Mishra, and the lyrics are penned by Raj Shekhar. In the music video of 'Bhasad Macha,' Shahid Kapoor is in his policeman character, dancing at a wedding. On the other hand, Pooja Hegde, looking gorgeous in a white lehenga, is also grooving with Shahid. Their comic chemistry is glimpsed in the song, choreographed by Bosco Martis.

ALSO READ: Baby John OTT release: Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh starrer to release on THIS platform; Check

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Veteran actor Tiku Talsania suffers heart attack, hospitalised in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital RBA

Veteran actor Tiku Talsania suffers heart attack, hospitalised in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital

Bigg Boss 18 Vivian Dsena wife makes racist remark against Chum Darang furious fans demand apology RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena’s wife makes racist remark against Chum Darang, furious fans demand apology

Bigg Boss 18: Manas Shah denies being in relationship with Chahat Panday; Read on ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Manas Shah denies being in relationship with Chahat Panday; Read on

Punjab 95 FIRST look OUT: Diljit Dosanjh to play role of activist Jaswant Singh Kalra [PHOTOS] ATG

Punjab 95 FIRST look OUT: Diljit Dosanjh to play role of activist Jaswant Singh Kalra [PHOTOS]

Coldplays Chris Martin gives shoutout to Diljit Dosanjh ahead of Mumbai concert [WATCH] ATG

Coldplay's Chris Martin gives shoutout to Diljit Dosanjh ahead of Mumbai concert [WATCH]

Recent Stories

'My wife is wonderful, I love staring at her': Anand Mahindra reacts to 90-hour work week debate (WATCH) shk

'My wife is wonderful, I love staring at her': Anand Mahindra reacts to 90-hour work week debate (WATCH)

Pongal 2025: Know the dates of four day harvest festival

Pongal 2025: Know the dates of four day harvest festival

Mahakumbh 2025: Judges, Lawyers, and Lokayuktas unite to empower pilgrims with Justice and Rights Awareness

Mahakumbh 2025: Judges, Lawyers, and Lokayuktas unite to empower pilgrims with Justice and Rights Awareness

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Exclusive Were well prepared says Indian womens captain Priyanka Ingle (WATCH)

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Exclusive: 'We're well prepared', says Indian women's captain Priyanka Ingle (WATCH)

Yogi Adityanath visits Ayodhya to mark first anniversary of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Yogi Adityanath visits Ayodhya to mark first anniversary of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon