Deva song 'Bhasad Macha' OUT: Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde set stage on fire [WATCH]

Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's 'Bhasad Macha' song from the movie 'Deva' is out. Their dance moves are captivating, and the song's catchy tune and lyrics are a hit with fans

The first song, 'Bhasad Macha,' from Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's film 'Deva' has released. The energetic moves of the Kabir Singh actor and actress Pooja have excited fans. The tune and lyrics of this song have also quickly caught on with the audience. Reels are already being made on it.

Shahid Kapoor Seen in an Intense Avatar

The audience is eagerly awaiting the Deva movie. Earlier, Shahid Kapoor's intense character seen in the teaser had already increased the audience's excitement. Now the first song of the film has also been released. Shahid Kapoor has set the dance floor on fire in 'Bhasad Macha,' while his chemistry with Pooja Hegde also looks amazing.

Making of 'Bhasad Macha' Song

On January 11, 2025, the makers of Deva released the first song of the film. This track, titled 'Bhasad Macha,' is sung by Mika Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Jyotica Tangri. The music is composed by Vishal Mishra, and the lyrics are penned by Raj Shekhar. In the music video of 'Bhasad Macha,' Shahid Kapoor is in his policeman character, dancing at a wedding. On the other hand, Pooja Hegde, looking gorgeous in a white lehenga, is also grooving with Shahid. Their comic chemistry is glimpsed in the song, choreographed by Bosco Martis.





ALSO READ: Baby John OTT release: Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh starrer to release on THIS platform; Check

Latest Videos