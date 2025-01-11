Baby John OTT release: Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh starrer to release on THIS platform; Check

Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh starrer movie 'Baby John' released on the big screen on December 25th. However, it failed to perform as was expected. The movie has been acquired by THIS OTT and will release shortly on OTT

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 11, 2025, 3:46 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 11, 2025, 3:46 PM IST

Contrary to rumors, the makers of Baby John have announced that the film has been acquired by Amazon Prime Video. It is set to premiere on the platform in late February or early March, providing fans who missed its theatrical release an opportunity to watch it online

article_image2

Released on Christmas 2024, the film follows Inspector Satya Verma, also known as Baby John, played by Varun Dhawan. Living a peaceful life in Kerala with his daughter Khushi and friend Ram Sevak, his past as a fierce inspector resurfaces when Khushi’s teacher uncovers his hidden identity. The narrative flashes back to six years earlier, detailing his battle against the corrupt and exploitative Babar Sher while seeking justice for his wife, Meera

article_image3

Despite its intriguing premise, Baby John underperformed at the box office, earning approximately ₹40 crore. The film failed to connect with audiences and received predominantly negative feedback

article_image4

Reviews criticized the film’s weak writing, stretched storyline, and lack of originality. However, people who missed it at the big screen can in a short time watch the movie on Prime Video

