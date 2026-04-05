Anurag Kashyap's 2009 cult classic 'Dev D,' starring Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin, and Mahie Gill, is set to re-release in PVR Inox theatres nationwide on April 24, allowing fans to experience the iconic film again on the big screen.

Dev D Returns to the Big Screen

Anurag Kashyap's cult classic film Dev D is set to re-release in theatres on April 24. It starred Abhay Deol and Kalki Koechlin in the lead roles. Taking to their Instagram, PVR Inox shared the announcement of the film's re-release. The film was originally released in 2009. The movie will re-release in PVR Inox nationwide on April 24.

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"A cult classic that redefined romance and heartbreak! Experience Dev.D on the big screen once again, as every emotion hits harder and every moment feels unforgettable. DevD re-releasing at PVR INOX on April 24!" wrote PVR Inox.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PVR Cinemas (@pvrcinemas_official)

About the Film

The film revolves around the characters of Abhay Deol, Mahie Gill and Kalki Koechlin who faces problems of their own. Dev (Abhay), who after spurning Paro's love due to a misunderstanding, turns to drugs and vodka for solace. Paro (Mahie Gill) moves on but Dev is still in remorse. Dev then meets Chanda (Kalki Koechlin), a prostitute with problems of her own. Dev likes her, but a few restrictions and problems resist them to get togather.

The music of the film is composed by Amit Trivedi.

The Growing Trend of Movie Re-Releases

The trend of movie's re-release has been in continuation since couple of years. Recently, actor Kartik Aaryan's beloved rom-com 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' returned to cinemas, bringing back memories for movie lovers. The popular film, which hit theatres in 2018 and became a major hit, was re-released in theatres on March 6, 2026.

The makers have confirmed the news, much to the excitement of fans. Directed by Luv Ranjan and produced by Luv Films and T-Series Films, the film also starred Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Singh in key roles. The story depicted the clash between friendship and love in a light-hearted yet emotional way. (ANI)