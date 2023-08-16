Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Depp V Heard REVIEW: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's documentary out on Netflix; 'totally disturbing' says netizen

    The 'Depp V Heard' docuseries premiered on Netflix on August 16. The series delves into the legal battle between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

    Depp V Heard REVIEW: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's documentary out on Netflix; 'totally disturbing' says netizen
    First Published Aug 16, 2023, 5:46 PM IST

    The aftermath of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial in 2022 is still being felt, with Netflix's latest docuseries, Depp v. Heard, digging at the influence of social media in moulding public opinion and the trial's conclusion. Emma Cooper, the director, leads viewers on a journey that uncovers the targeted harassment campaign against Heard, raising significant issues about its impact on the proceedings. Johnny, who starred in 'City of Lies' and 'Pirates of the Caribbean,' accused Amber Heard of slander.

    After writing an op-ed for a major newspaper, Heard described herself as a domestic abuse survivor without identifying Depp. After the court's ruling, Netflix said it would make this trial a docu-series. The series started streaming on August 16 and has been panned since.

    Depp v. Heard, Netflix's latest docuseries, examines how social media affected the public image and the 2022 defamation trial. 

    Social Media Impact in Depp v. Heard
    Depp v. Heard shows how TikTok and YouTube amplified pro-Depp emotions during the trial. The docuseries shows how TikTok videos misrepresented Heard's testimony and swayed popular opinion.

    Depp V Heard REVIEW: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's documentary out on Netflix; 'totally disturbing' says netizen RBA

    Cooper's innovative strategy of juxtaposing Depp and Heard's testimonies neutrally yet comprehensively covers the trial. She emphasises how the trial changed from Heard's domestic abuse charges to her believability. The series unravels their contradicting testimonies to show the case's intricacies.

    Depp V Heard REVIEW: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's documentary out on Netflix; 'totally disturbing' says netizen RBA

    Cooper questions if the jurors' constant social media presence affected their views, even though the Good Morning America jury vowed to ignore extraneous influences. The docuseries asks viewers if public opinion impacted the verdict by interviewing Heard's attorney and Depp's defence team.

    Depp V Heard REVIEW: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's documentary out on Netflix; 'totally disturbing' says netizen RBA

    Final verdict
    Depp v. Heard doesn't resolve questions but shows how social media shapes narratives and attitudes. As the series finishes, admitting the harassment campaign isn't a replacement for justice but an important step towards comprehending the trial's complex implications.

    Depp v. Heard illuminates the trial's hidden dynamics, sparking important discussions about media, justice, and public opinion. Cooper's astute research warns society to be alert in separating reality from fiction in the digital era.
     

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2023, 6:02 PM IST
