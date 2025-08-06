Actress Deepika Padukone's Instagram Reel for Hilton Hotels has broken a world record with over 1.9 billion views, surpassing previous records held by Hardik Pandya and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone has made a remarkable comeback after embracing motherhood, and she's done it in record-breaking style. Within weeks of giving birth, Deepika has stunned fans and industry insiders alike by achieving a global social media milestone.

The actress’s latest Instagram Reel, a brand collaboration with Hilton Hotels for their international campaign “It Matters Where You Stay”, has racked up a jaw-dropping 1.9 billion views—making it the most viewed Instagram reel in the world. This record-smashing figure places her ahead of Hardik Pandya (1.6 billion views) and even football legend Cristiano Ronaldo (1.5 billion views), proving her unmatched global reach and influence.

Shared on June 9, the ad captures Deepika’s trademark elegance and relatability, perfectly aligning with Hilton’s campaign message. As a brand ambassador, her presence has clearly struck a chord with audiences worldwide.

This extraordinary digital feat adds to a string of global honors. Just a few months ago, Deepika became the first Indian actress to be named on the 'Hollywood Walk of Fame Star 2026' list, an achievement that cemented her status as a global icon.

Balancing life as a new mother, Deepika is also returning to the big screen with a powerful lineup. She stars opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the much-awaited film ‘King’, and will also appear alongside Allu Arjun in an action-packed film directed by Atlee.

Whether it’s breaking records or setting new trends, Deepika Padukone continues to shine—redefining what it means to be a modern superstar..

Here's the record-breaking video: