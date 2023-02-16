Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deepika Padukone travels economy class; video goes viral as she heads towards washroom (WATCH)

    Deepika Padukone was spotted in economy class on a flight. A fan posted a video of the actress aboard a plane, which has now gone viral.

    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 16, 2023, 10:39 AM IST

    Deepika Padukone appears to have flown economy rather than first class on her latest trip. Deepika kept a low profile on the flight to avoid drawing attention to herself. A video posted on Reddit shows the Pathaan actor making her way from the far end of the vessel to the restroom.

    Deepika was seen in the video sporting an orange outfit with a baseball cap to keep people away. It looks like she was in an  Indigo flight. 

    This isn't the first time a Bollywood celebrity has been spotted travelling in economy class. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal flew economy in December. Katrina Kaif was shown in the video wearing a black suit, a hat, a black mask, and sunglasses. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal was seen sporting a grey attire as well as a hat, mask, and sunglasses. The players were observed making their way to their seats without drawing undue attention to themselves.

    Meanwhile, Deepika has started the year on a high note. Pathaan showcased her opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film became her highest-grossing film in terms of box office. 

    Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Wednesday tweeted that the film is close to the Rs 500 crore collection mark. “#Pathaan gets a boost thanks to #ValentinesDay [third Tue; Day 21]… Hence, [third] Tue records higher numbers than Mon… [Week 3] Fri 5.75 cr, Sat 11 cr, Sun 12.60 cr, Mon 4.10 cr, Tue 5.40 cr. Total: ₹ 481.35 cr. #Hindi. #India biz," he tweeted.

    Deepika is presently filming Fighter. Deepika's first collaboration with Hrithik Roshan, the film is billed as India's first aerial action series. Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi have all been cast in pivotal parts. The film is set to be released in theatres in January 2024.

    Aside from Fighter, Deepika is also in the Hindi adaptation of The Intern, co-starring with Amitabh Bachchan. She will also appear in Rohit Shetty's Singham 3 alongside Ajay Devgan.

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2023, 10:39 AM IST
