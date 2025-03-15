Deepika Padukone to Honey Singh: 4 Bollywood stars who broke stigma around mental health

Read Full Article

For years, mental health was either ignored or misunderstood. Today, however, it is one of the most discussed topics in society. Bollywood stars have played a crucial role in this transformation by candidly sharing their personal battles. Their confessions serve as a reminder that mental health issues can affect anyone, regardless of fame or success.

Deepika Padukone: "Depression is an unseen battle"

One of the most vocal advocates for mental health awareness in India is Deepika Padukone. The actress first opened up about her battle with depression in 2014. Recently, at the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ event, an initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she recounted her journey.

Recalling her journey, she shared how the pressure of transitioning from school to sports, then modeling, and finally acting took a toll on her mental health. In 2014, she fainted unexpectedly, which later led to the realization that she was struggling with depression.

"Depression is not something you can always see. People around us might be dealing with anxiety or depression, yet we may never know because they appear happy and normal on the outside," she explained.

Deepika credits her mother for recognizing the signs and encouraging her to seek help. "When my mother visited me in Mumbai, she noticed something was off. On the day she was leaving for Bangalore, I suddenly broke down. My family asked me about work, but all I could say was, ‘I don’t know. I just feel lost and hopeless. I don’t want to live.’ Thankfully, my mother immediately suggested I see a psychologist."

Since then, Deepika has become a strong advocate for mental health awareness, launching the Live Love Laugh Foundation to help others facing similar struggles

Yo Yo Honey Singh: "I saw hell, I wished for death every day"

Renowned music artist Yo Yo Honey Singh has also spoken about his battle with bipolar disorder and psychotic symptoms. In his documentary Famous, he shared how his mental health deteriorated and deeply affected his personal and professional life.

"My brain would overwork and spiral out of control. It’s like your dreams are playing out in real life. I couldn’t distinguish between reality and hallucinations. Even the house help scared me. I thought she was laughing at me. I would see blood on the floor when there was none. I felt trapped."

Describing his lowest points, he added, "People say they’ve been through hell. I saw hell. I saw death and wished for it every day. I would just sleep, cry, and avoid meeting anyone. I would stare at the moon for hours, or so I thought—it was actually only 15 minutes. My days felt never-ending. I was convinced someone was going to die maybe even me."

His openness about his struggles has shed light on the harsh realities of mental illnesses, especially among public figures.

Harrdy Sandhu: "Music became my escape from darkness"

Singer Harrdy Sandhu, known for his hit track Bijlee Bijlee, also experienced severe depression after his dream of becoming a professional cricketer was shattered due to an injury.

"Cricket was my first love, and losing that career left me in a dark place. But I found solace in music. I trained in Indian classical music for 18 hours a day and eventually released my first album, This Is Harrdy Sandhu, in 2011, followed by Soch in 2013. The rest, as they say, is history."

His story highlights how passion and perseverance can help one navigate through mental health struggles.

Shaheen Bhatt: "Depression feels like a sudden blackout in my mind"

Shaheen Bhatt, sister of actress Alia Bhatt, has been battling depression since her teenage years. She has used social media as a platform to share her journey and inspire others to seek help.

Shaheen Bhatt has been candid about her long-standing battle with depression, which began when she was around 13 years old. For her, it is neither a revelation nor a confession those close to her have always been aware.

"I’ve lived with depression on and off since my early teens. It’s not something I hide or feel ashamed of; it’s simply a part of who I am," she shared.

Describing how it feels, she explained, "One moment, everything seems normal, and the next, it’s as if a switch has flipped, and the light inside my head has gone out. I withdraw, struggle to get out of bed, and the world around me fades into a blur. Some of these episodes last for a few hours, while others stretch into days."

Despite the challenges, Shaheen has used her experiences to foster meaningful discussions about mental health, inspiring many to seek help and break the stigma surrounding depression.



Changing Perceptions and Encouraging Conversations

Bollywood celebrities speaking out about their mental health struggles marks a significant cultural shift. Their stories remind us that mental health issues can affect anyone, regardless of success or social standing. By sharing their experiences, these stars have encouraged millions to seek help and created a more understanding and empathetic society.

