Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their second child, a baby girl. The couple announced the news via a joint Instagram post on Saturday, revealing their family has now grown from 3 to 4. They are already parents to daughter Dua.

Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been blessed with a baby girl. On Saturday evening, the couple announced the arrival of their second child via a joint post on Instagram.

They shared a cute picture of a baby footprint, expressing happiness as their family expanded from 3 to 4. "Welcome Baby Girl. 19|9|2026 Dua, Deepika and Ranveer," the post read. View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika and Ranveer, who are already parents to daughter Dua, simply captioned the post with an evil eye emoji.

Family Moments

A day before welcoming their daughter, Deepika and Ranveer on Friday visited Mumbai’s iconic Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings.

Recently, on Dua's second birthday, the couple shared a series of intimate black-and-white photos. In one of the photos, Ranveer lovingly holds Deepika’s baby bump as the couple smile with their foreheads touching. Deepika wears a fitted lace ensemble that highlights her pregnancy, while Ranveer opts for a simple white shirt paired with trousers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

On the work front

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s 'King', which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. She is also part of Atlee’s sci-fi action film 'Raaka', headlined by Allu Arjun.

For Ranveer Singh, the actor has been busy with the shoot of ‘Pralay’. (ANI)