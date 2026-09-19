Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their second baby daughter, according to fresh reports. The couple, who announced their pregnancy earlier this year, has yet to share an official statement.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their second child, a baby girl, adding another little member to their family. The news comes months after the couple announced their second pregnancy, and fans are now celebrating the arrival of their little one.

Deepika And Ranveer Welcome Their Second Baby

The couple had announced their second pregnancy in April this year through a special social media post. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for an update. According to the latest reports, Deepika has now given birth to their second daughter.

Dua Padukone Singh Is Now A Big Sister

Their first daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, was born on September 8, 2024. She recently turned two, with Deepika and Ranveer sharing a few rare family pictures to mark her special day. With the reported arrival of their second baby girl, Dua has now officially stepped into the role of a big sister.

Fans Await An Official Announcement

Deepika and Ranveer have always preferred keeping their family life private, especially when it comes to their children. The couple has shared only limited glimpses of Dua with fans. Now, following reports of their second daughter's arrival, fans are eagerly waiting for the couple to share an official announcement and possibly reveal more about the newest member of their family.