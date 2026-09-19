Producer Boney Kapoor celebrates 17 years of Salman Khan's 'Wanted'. He called the 2009 blockbuster a 'game-changer' and a 'landmark of Indian cinema', praising its cultural impact, Salman's role as Radhe, and its iconic dialogues.

Producer Boney Kapoor is celebrating 17 years of Salman Khan-starrer ‘Wanted’, which came out in September 2009, turning out to be a blockbuster hit. In an Instagram post, Boney Kapoor reflected on how the film has created a cultural impact that is still remembered by audiences. “17 years ago, India witnessed the arrival of a film that went on to become a true game-changer, a landmark of Indian cinema — WANTED. Released in 2009, WANTED brought together the electrifying screen presence of @beingsalmankhan, the blockbuster direction of @PrabhuDevaofficial, the elegance of ayeshatakia and a powerful commercial entertainer that connected with audiences across the country. From WANTED becoming a defining title to its unforgettable action, dialogues, music and Salman Khan’s iconic portrayal of Radhe, the film created a cultural impact that continues to be remembered by audiences even today,” he wrote. https://www.instagram.com/p/DddYo24TXDR/

More than just an action entertainer

Calling it more than an “action entertainer”, Boney Kapoor celebrated 17 glorious years of Salman Khan’s popular character ‘Radhe’, the film’s iconic dialogues, action, and more. “It was more than just an action entertainer — it marked an important moment in the evolution of the modern Hindi mass-action cinema. 17 years of Radhe. 17 years of iconic dialogues. 17 years of whistle-worthy action. 17 years of WANTED. Here’s celebrating the enduring legacy of a film that became a milestone in Indian commercial cinema,” he concluded. In his post, Kapoor also shared a picture from outside a cinema hall, showing a big poster of ‘Wanted’.

How 'Wanted' revitalised Salman Khan's career

'Wanted' is a film that helped Salman Khan make a dramatic comeback to the action genre after a brief lull in his career. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film was packed with intense action sequences, dramatic twists, and Salman's trademark style. His portrayal of a street-smart cop with a mysterious past turned 'Wanted' into a mass entertainer, revitalising his career and making him the go-to action hero of Bollywood. The film also featured actors Ayesha Takia and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. (ANI)