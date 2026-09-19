Bigg Boss Kannada 13 may have an unexpected twist this week as the usual elimination buzz takes a surprising turn. Could a prank leave the contestants shocked? Here’s what the latest buzz suggests.

Bigg Boss viewers keep their eyes glued to Kichcha Sudeep's weekend episode when Saturday arrives. Fans eagerly wait to watch the contestants' gameplay, the right and wrong debates, and Kichcha's class. This week's weekend episode has created a lot of buzz for several reasons.

Industry rumors suggest a no-elimination week for the house this time. The nomination process happened, but the voting lines never opened. This sparked discussions that nobody will leave the house this week. But no elimination does not mean the contestants can chill without tension!

Will common man contestants face a prank elimination?

Om Prakash already left the Bigg Boss house because of health issues. Makers might shock the contestants with a fake or prank elimination since there is no actual eviction this week.

Bigg Boss might drop this big surprise specifically on the 'Agniparikshe' common man contestants. Kichcha Sudeep will also take his usual weekend class. He will likely question Manja about his gameplay. The recent captaincy task incident between Manja and Soundarya Shetty has already grabbed a lot of attention.

Soundarya slaps Manja: Bigg Boss steps in!

Bigg Boss gave the contestants a multi-level task for the first captaincy race. The first level featured the 'Kangavalu' task. Soundarya Shetty slapped Manja across the face in the heat of the game.

Manja got extremely upset after this incident. Bigg Boss intervened and calmed Manja down before things went out of control. Soundarya Shetty later apologized for the accident during the game. Viewers are now waiting to see what Kichcha Sudeep will say about this clash during the weekend episode.

Sangeetha Bhatt becomes the first captain

We finally have the answer to who is the first captain of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13. Sangeetha Bhatt won the title. She won the 'Kangavalu' task and directly became the pilot for the captaincy task. She then picked Asiya Firdose as her co-pilot.

Asiya Firdose selected Avinash, Yashas, and Dhanush to play against her. Sangeetha Bhatt got solid team support in the final stages and emerged as the first captain of the season. The no-elimination week, the prank elimination rumors, the Manja-Soundarya Shetty clash, and Kichcha's weekend class have made this week's Bigg Boss Kannada 13 episode a must-watch.