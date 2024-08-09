Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to welcome a baby boy in September? Here's what we know

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, are preparing for their most cherished role yet: parenthood. With their first child expected in September, recent Instagram hints and rumors about the baby's gender have sparked widespread excitement and speculation

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to welcome a baby boy in September? Here's what we know
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 9, 2024, 9:20 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 9, 2024, 9:20 AM IST

    Bollywood’s cherished pair, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, are eagerly preparing for a new chapter in their lives: parenthood. With their first child expected in September, excitement is palpable across social media. Despite the couple's discretion about their upcoming joy, recent developments have stirred considerable speculation.

    An Instagram post by a gifting brand recently added fuel to the fire. The post featured a photo of presents ordered by Deepika, showcasing beautifully wrapped boxes. The minimalist brown paper, adorned with a light blue string and charming ceramic hangings in shades of blue and white, has ignited speculation about the baby's gender. The hints have led many to wonder if the couple might be expecting a baby boy.

    Read somewhere on the sub that Deepika Padukone might be having a boy. Saw this on a brands page and screenshotted it. Could just be mere packaging and nothing deeper to why they used blue.
    byu/ProofsInThePuddingYo inBollyBlindsNGossip

    Rumors about a baby boy have been circulating for a while, and this latest clue has intensified the excitement among fans. Deepika and Ranveer’s relationship, celebrated by fans since its beginnings, has garnered a wave of blessings and well-wishes.

    The couple, who tied the knot in a fairy-tale wedding in 2018 after a six-year romance, had announced their pregnancy earlier this year with a heartwarming post featuring baby essentials. Both stars are preparing for parenthood, with Deepika reportedly planning a hiatus from her career to fully embrace motherhood. Ranveer is also expected to take paternity leave to support his wife and their newborn.

    ALSO READ: "Doctors said I won't walk again...": Actor Vikram recounts harrowing accident, says he underwent 23 surgeries

    According to Times Now, Deepika is committed to being an active mother and has declined an offer to appear in the third season of The White Lotus to focus on her family. A close source shared that Deepika, who has a deep affection for children, intends to be hands-on in parenting and does not plan to rely on nannies.

    Professionally, Deepika’s recent role was in Kalki 2898 AD, where she portrayed a pregnant character, SUM-80. The film’s director, Nag Ashwin, praised her performance, highlighting the central role her character played in the film’s narrative.

