'Dawson's Creek' star James Van Der Beek has died at 48 after a battle with colorectal cancer. His wife, Kimberly, confirmed the news. Co-stars Katie Holmes and Busy Phillips, among others, have shared emotional tributes for the late actor.

Emotional tributes and condolences have been pouring in following the passing of 'Dawson's Creek' actor James Van Der Beek on Wednesday. The 48-year-old actor died after a prolonged battle with colorectal cancer, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The news was confirmed by his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, on Instagram, who wrote, "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend." View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames)

Tributes Pour In From Co-stars

Grieving the actor's passing, many of friends and co-stars penned heartfelt tributes across social media platforms and remembered their times together.

Katie Holmes Pens Emotional Letter

Actor Katie Holmes, who famously co-starred opposite Van Der Beek in 'Dawson's Creek', penned down her thoughts in an emotional handwritten letter. "James, thank you. To share a space with your imagination is sacred -- breathing the same air in the land of make believe and trusting that each other's hearts are safe in their expression... these are some of the memories, along with laughter, conversations about life, James Taylor songs -- adventures of a unique youth. An appreciation for life and the action taken to live life with the integrity that life is art -- creating a beautiful marriage, six loving children -- the journey of a hero. I mourn this loss with a heart holding the reality of his absence and deep gratitude for his imprint on it," she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes)

Further in the caption, Katie added, "I formed some words with a heavy heart. This is a lot to process. I am so grateful to have shared in a piece of James' journey. He is beloved. Kimberly, we love you and will be here always for you and your beautiful children."

Busy Phillips Mourns Co-star

Busy Phillips, who also appeared on the WB show, mourned his co-actor's passing and wrote, "My heart is deeply hurting for all of us today...every person who knew James and loved him, anyone who loved his work or had the pleasure of meeting him, all of his dear friends and community that surrounded him as he battled this illness, especially his parents and brother and sister." https://www.instagram.com/p/DUoddB8jsSC/

Among other celebrities to share their tributes were Kate Walsh, Katherine Foster, Jenna Dewan, Jennifer Garner, Nikki Reed, Reese Witherspoon, Noah Beck, and Chad Michael Murray.

Cancer Battle and Family Support

In November 2024, Van Der Beek publicly revealed that he had been living with stage 3 colorectal cancer. In the months that followed, he was open about the physical and financial toll of his treatment. After his death, his wife Kimberly, with whom he shared six children, posted a link to a GoFundMe campaign seeking support for the family, as per CNN. (ANI)