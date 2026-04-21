David Dhawan discusses directing his son Varun Dhawan in 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'. He says talent is a priority and he sees Varun as an actor, not his son, on set, focusing only on getting the best performance for the screen.

The much-awaited rom-com 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' is set to hit theatres on June 12, and as the film nears its release, filmmaker David Dhawan has opened up about working once again with his son, actor Varun Dhawan.

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The film marks David's 46th directorial venture and brings the father-son duo together for another entertainer. Starring Varun Dhawan alongside Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, the film marks the actor's return to the romantic-comedy space after his role in the recently released 'Border 2.' Over the years, David and Varun have worked together in films that connected well with family audiences.

David Dhawan on Directing Son Varun

Speaking about directing his son, David Dhawan said that for any filmmaker, talent comes first. He added that Varun is now an experienced actor who also asks questions and comes prepared to the set. "See, a director wants a good actor, that's his first and foremost priority. And I understand his approach. It's not like he's my son, so he won't ask questions, he does ask questions. He's already done 13-14 films. But we get along very well. And as long as I'm making the film, it's good if it continues with my son. As a father, I'm doing my best for it in every way I can," he told ANI.

David also shared that once the camera starts rolling, he looks at Varun only as an actor and not as his son. He said his focus remains on getting the best performance on screen. "It's very simple. When I'm shooting in front of the camera, I don't look at him as my son; he's an actor to me. I don't treat him any differently from other actors. I just need results, that's it. It's not like before, he's already trained. What more can I say?"

'A Complete Entertainer'

Talking about the upcoming film, the veteran director promised a complete entertainer with fresh scenes and an interesting story. "It's full-on entertainment. There are twists and turns, there's a lot happening. It's my genre, but the screenplay is new. We're trying to create more scenes, different scenes, and all that. The plot is also very interesting."

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, the film features Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. After a few date changes, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is now officially set for release on June 12. (ANI)