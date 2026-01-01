The trailer for 'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 2 is out, streaming March 24. Charlie Cox's Daredevil returns, joined by Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, to fight Kingpin, who is now the mayor of New York City. The trailer also shows Foggy Nelson.

Marvel hero Daredevil, starring Charlie Cox, is finally back with the second season of 'Daredevil: Born Again' and this time Jessica Jones has arrived to help him out. The makers have released the trailer and announced the streaming date today.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Trailer Reveals Key Plot Points

Set to Donald Glover's song 'Lithonia,' the trailer brings back many of the major characters from the first season of the 'Daredevil: Born Again', including Vincent D'Onofrio's famous role as Kingpin, who's now the mayor of New York City. The trailer also featured Elden Henson's character Foggy Nelson, Matt's (Charlie Cox) best friend, who was shockingly killed by Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) in the Season 1 premiere. His appearance in the trailer is likely a flashback or dream sequence.

According to a missing person's poster, Matt hasn't been seen in quite some time, but his alter ego, Daredevil, has been taking on Kingpin's forces as per the trailer. He's aided by Jessica Jones, who uses her super strength (and sarcasm) to beat up Kingpin's goons. Jessica Jones character is played by Krysten Ritter in the Marvel universe. "I hope you can walk, because I'm not carrying you," she says to an injured Matt, before helping him up.

Returning Villains and New Faces

Meanwhile, in the trailer, Kingpin steps into a boxing ring to face off against an opponent, and Bullseye flashes a chilling smile and a wink after he escaped from prison in Season 1. There's also a shot of Matthew Lillard's mysterious new character, who joins the cast of Season 2.

Release Date and Streaming Information

Marvel has shared the trailer on their Instagram handle. https://www.instagram.com/p/DUBKy-tDlgN/ The series is set to stream from March 24.